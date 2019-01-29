Duane: Why I picked Bulls above Stormers

Cape Town - Springbok No 8 Duane Vermeulen has explained why he opted to sign for the Bulls instead of the Stormers in this year's Super Rugby competition.

Both franchises were last year interested in Vermeulen’s services and many thought he would choose to join his former team in Cape Town.

But the burly No 8 told Netwerk24 on Monday: "The Bulls were the first team to reach out to me last year. I felt it was the right thing to do, especially after Thelo Wakefield (then-WP president) told me that the Stormers would rather invest in their young players.

"I accepted it and moved on. The Bulls indicated that I could have a role to play here and when you get such a chance, you have to take it."

Vermeulen, 32, played for the Stormers between 2009 and 2015 before leaving to play for Toulon in France.

He also had a stint at the Kubota Spears in Japan from late last year and said the fast-paced game will prove vital ahead of Super Rugby.

"I missed the team’s final two games due to a knee injury but everything is now sorted," he added.

Vermeulen is expected to make his Bulls debut on Sunday when they face the Stormers in a pre-season friendly at Cape Town Stadium.

He boasts 46 Tests for the Boks and is likely to play a vital role in the team’s Rugby World Cup charge this year.