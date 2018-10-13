NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Duane to play for Bulls in 2019 and 2020

    2018-10-13 11:00

    Cape Town - The Bulls are reportedly set to announce the signing of Springbok No 8 Duane Vermeulen.

    It was reported by in August that the Bulls had beaten the Stormers in the race to sign Vermeulen, and according to Netwerk24, the Pretoria franchise could make the announcement official within the next few days.

    The Afrikaans publication reported on Saturday that Vermeulen will play Super Rugby for the Bulls in the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

    READ: Rassie to help pick new Bulls coach

    The 32-year-old is currently in Japan where he plays for the Kubota Spears.

    It is expected that Vermeulen will sign a dual contract with the Bulls and SA Rugby to ply his trade at Loftus Versfeld for the next two seasons.

    This new national contract will also ensure that Vermeulen is available for all the Springboks' matches in 2019 - a Rugby World Cup year.

    Vermeulen missed the recent Rugby Championship due to his club commitments in Japan but will be available for the Springboks on their year-end tour to Europe.

    ALSO READ: Ackermann to succeed Rassie as Bok coach?

