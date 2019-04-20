Du Preez, surprisingly, praises Sharks after Reds slip
2019-04-20 07:07
Cape
Town - Sharks coach Robert du Preez has,
surprisingly, praised his players following their 21-14 loss to the
Reds in Durban on Friday.
After what was another abysmal
performance following last weekend's 51-17 thrashing at the hands of the
Jaguares - also at home - the Sharks have now slipped to five losses from nine
in 2019.
With a three-match Australasian
tour coming up next where fixtures against the Waratahs, Crusaders and
Chiefs await, things will not get any easier for a Sharks side that is
currently as poor as it has ever been.
The pressure on Du Preez has
reached new heights, with many irate fans on social media calling for him to be
removed as coach.
He had said in the build-up to
the Reds game that he must be held accountable for any poor results yet
addressing media after Friday's loss it seemed that Du Preez was nowhere near
as irate as some of those Sharks fans.
"I thought the boys really
put the effort in ... you can't fault them for effort today," said Du
Preez.
"We created a lot of
opportunities, and I think we just couldn't execute them.
"In those first 20 minutes
we gave away two soft tries and I think that came back to bite us."
Du Preez said his side needed to
show more patience with ball in hand, but he maintained that all was not lost.
"There is a positive feeling
in the changeroom and it's a big step up from last week.
"We go on a three-week tour
now and sometimes that can be really good for a team.
"When you lose four games at
home it's obviously not great, for the fans and for all of us."