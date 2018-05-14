NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Du Preez: Sharks a 'great team' and will go far

    2018-05-14 08:25

    Durban - Coach Robert du Preez says the Sharks are a "great team" and he is still backing them to go far in Super Rugby 2018 despite their 39-33 loss to the Bulls at Loftus on Saturday. 

    The Durbanites ran the Bulls close, but in the end it was ill-discipline that hurt them most as they fell to a second defeat this season to John Mitchell's men. 

    Curwin Bosch was yellow-carded early in the contest for a trip while, later, Lukhanyo Am was sin-binned for a dangerous tackle. 

    The Bulls scored twice with Bosch off the field and at one stage they led 19-7. 

    The Sharks, though, hit back.

    "To come back from a deficit like that and to be in the game right until the death ... I've got to commend the boys on that," Du Preez said after the match. 

    "That showed a massive fighting spirit. This is a great team and we're going to go a long way."

    Du Preez did acknowledge, though, that the yellow cards - particularly the first one - made things difficult.

    "It was very costly," Du Preez said.

    "Our discipline let us down early on in the game. With a deficit like that, it was always going to be difficult to come back.

    "I also thought our exits weren’t great early on, so that wasn’t a great way to start."

    The result leaves the Sharks in 4th place in the South African Conference and 10th overall, but they are still very much in the playoff race. 

    They host the Chiefs in Durban on Saturday (15:05).

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 13
    Mitchell: Rugby is getting a 'little...
    WRAP: Super Rugby - Week 13
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 18 May 2018
    • Hurricanes v Reds, Westpac Stadium 09:35
    Saturday, 19 May 2018
    • Sunwolves v Stormers, Hong Kong Stadium 07:15
    • Blues v Crusaders, Eden Park 09:35
    • Waratahs v Highlanders, Allianz Stadium 11:45
    • Sharks v Chiefs, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 15:05
    • Lions v Brumbies, Emirates Airline Park 17:15
    • Jaguares v Bulls, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    Friday, 25 May 2018
    • Crusaders v Hurricanes, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Rebels v Sunwolves, AAMI Park 11:45
    • Jaguares v Sharks, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 21:40
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    12 May 2018
    11 May 2018
    05 May 2018
    04 May 2018
    28 April 2018
    27 April 2018
    22 April 2018
    21 April 2018
    20 April 2018
    14 April 2018
    13 April 2018
    07 April 2018
    06 April 2018
    01 April 2018
    31 March 2018
    30 March 2018
    24 March 2018
    23 March 2018
    18 March 2018
    17 March 2018
    16 March 2018
    10 March 2018
    09 March 2018
    03 March 2018
    02 March 2018
    24 February 2018
    23 February 2018
    17 February 2018
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 13

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 13 of the 2018 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Who will finish top of the SA Conference in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     