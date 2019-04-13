NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Du Preez: One of the worst Sharks performances in years

    2019-04-13 20:19

    Cape Town - Sharks coach Robert du Preez acknowledges that his side's 51-17 loss to the Jaguares in Durban on Saturday was one of the worst performances by a Sharks team in years. 

    It was a simply staggering results given how good the Durbanites were in beating the Lions 42-5 at Ellis Park last Friday. 

    It will be a tough one to take for fans of the franchise.

    "We were just incredibly poor today," Du Preez told media afterwards.

    "All the good work we did last week in probably one of the best performances by a Sharks team in years ... and then to the next game ... it was probably one of the worst performances from the Sharks in years."

    In trying to put his finger on what went wrong, Du Preez admitted that the Jaguares simply wanted the result more than his players.

    "All the 'no talent' stuff today let us down: mindset, attitude .. all those things," he said.

    "You can't go from one week playing incredible rugby and then come and have a performance like this today. That is just not good enough."

    The Sharks, who have slipped to second in a congested South African conference, are next in action when they host the Reds on Saturday.

    Fixtures

    Friday, 19 April 2019
    • Chiefs v Lions, FMG Stadium Waikato 09:35
    • Sunwolves v Hurricanes, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium 12:00
    • Sharks v Reds, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 15:05
    Saturday, 20 April 2019
    • Highlanders v Blues, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
    • Waratahs v Rebels, Allianz Stadium 11:45
    • Stormers v Brumbies, Cape Town 15:05
    Friday, 26 April 2019
    • Crusaders v Lions, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Sunwolves v Highlanders, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium 12:00
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    13 April 2019
    12 April 2019
    06 April 2019
    05 April 2019
    30 March 2019
    29 March 2019
    24 March 2019
    23 March 2019
    22 March 2019
    16 March 2019
    15 March 2019
    09 March 2019
    08 March 2019
    02 March 2019
    01 March 2019
    23 February 2019
    22 February 2019
    16 February 2019
    15 February 2019
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Sharks (Q)
    • Bulls (Q)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Bulls (wc)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Stormers (wc)
    • Lions (wc)
    • Jaguares
    • Lions
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 8

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 8 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition. ”
