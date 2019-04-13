Du Preez: One of the worst Sharks performances in years

Cape Town - Sharks coach Robert du Preez acknowledges that his side's 51-17 loss to the Jaguares in Durban on Saturday was one of the worst performances by a Sharks team in years.

It was a simply staggering results given how good the Durbanites were in beating the Lions 42-5 at Ellis Park last Friday.

It will be a tough one to take for fans of the franchise.

"We were just incredibly poor today," Du Preez told media afterwards.

"All the good work we did last week in probably one of the best performances by a Sharks team in years ... and then to the next game ... it was probably one of the worst performances from the Sharks in years."

In trying to put his finger on what went wrong, Du Preez admitted that the Jaguares simply wanted the result more than his players.

"All the 'no talent' stuff today let us down: mindset, attitude .. all those things," he said.

"You can't go from one week playing incredible rugby and then come and have a performance like this today. That is just not good enough."

The Sharks, who have slipped to second in a congested South African conference, are next in action when they host the Reds on Saturday.