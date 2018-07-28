Du Preez, Marx lead SA Super Rugby points, try charts

Johannesburg - Super Rugby leading points and try scorers after the 2018 semi-finals on Saturday.

Next Saturday's final will see the eighth-time champion Crusaders host the Lions - looking for their first title - in Christchurch.

Kick-off is at 09:35 SA time.

Waratahs pivot Bernard Foley will finish this year's tournament as the leading point scorer, while Sharks flyhalf Robert du Preez will be the top South African.

The honour of being the leading try-scorer will go down to the final weekend, with Crusaders wing George Bridge and Waratahs counterpart Taqele Naiyaravoro a single five-pointer behind current leader, Hurricanes flyer Ben Lam, who has finished his season.

Lions hooker Malcolm Marx is comfortably the leading try-scorer among the forwards.

Points

223 - Bernard Foley (Waratahs)

215 - Robert du Preez (Sharks)

177 - Damian McKenzie (Chiefs)

165 - Elton Jantjies (Lions)

161 - Nicolas Sanchez (Jaguares)

158 - Lima Sopoaga (Highlanders)

144 - Handre Pollard (Bulls)

136 - Hayden Parker (Sunwolves)

133 - Richie Mo'unga (Crusaders)

122 - Beauden Barrett (Hurricanes)

Tries

16 - Ben Lam (Hurricanes)

15 - George Bridge (Crusaders), Taqele Naiyaravoro (Waratahs)

11 - Israel Folau (Waratahs), Malcolm Marx (Lions)

10 - Emiliano Boffelli, Bautista Delguy (both Jaguares), Rieko Ioane (Blues), Waisake Naholo (Highlanders)

9 - Marty Banks (Brumbies), Ngani Laumape (Hurricanes), Joe Maddocks (Rebels)