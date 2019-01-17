NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Du Preez: Don't be scared to send SA players overseas

    2019-01-17 11:43

    Lloyd Burnard - Sport24

    Cape Town - Sharks coach Robert du Preez believes that sending players overseas for short stints during the South African off-season has more pros than cons. 

    Du Preez's sons - Jean-Luc and Rob - have returned to South Africa after loan deals with the Sale Sharks in England. 

    Curwin Bosch, Andre Esterhuizen, Ruan Botha and Philip van der Walt, meanwhile, have been in Japan. 

    While the financial incentive for the players is obviously a major drawcard, the concern is what it means for the player's long-term physical wellbeing. 

    Super Rugby starts in February and generally ends in August (this year is shorter due to there being no international break).

    There is an international break in June, and then the Rugby Championship that runs through until October before the end of year Springbok tour to Europe.

    Players who aren't in the national set-up still have the Currie Cup until late October, so there isn't much of an off-season, and practically none if a player is either on Bok duty or if he joins a European or Japanese club on loan. 

    The example of Jean-Luc du Preez amplifies the concern. 

    The 23-year-old picked up and adductor muscle injury while on duty for Sale and it means that the Sharks will be without one of their biggest weapons for three months. 

    It is a huge blow to their campaign before a whistle has been blown, but coach Du Preez believes that the experiences his players have had overseas will benefit them in the long run. 

    "Unfortunately Jean-Luc got injured, but let me tell you, it's been an unbelievable experience for them," Du Preez said.

    "For Curwin, for Rob, for JL ... they will tell you. They had a fantastic time and they bring back new ideas and it's good for the coaches too.

    "They make new friends and get exposed to a different lifestyle, different coaching methods and a different voice.

    "I think it's fantastic and we mustn't be scared to do that all the time."

    The good news for the Sharks is that, Jean-Luc du Preez aside, everyone is fit including Coenie Oosthuizen, Makazole Mapimpi and Lukhanyo Am. 

    The Sharks, quarter-finalists in 2018, get their 2019 campaign underway when they travel to Tokyo to take on the Sunwolves on February 16.

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Sharks coach: Players selected...
    Specman ups the ante for Senatla
    Sharks surprise with new Super Rugby...
    Specman eager to prove he belongs in...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 15 February 2019
    • Chiefs v Highlanders, FMG Stadium Waikato 08:35
    • Brumbies v Rebels, GIO Stadium 10:45
    Saturday, 16 February 2019
    • Blues v Crusaders, Eden Park 08:35
    • Waratahs v Hurricanes, Allianz Stadium 10:45
    • Sunwolves v Sharks, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium 12:55
    • Bulls v Stormers, Loftus Versfeld 17:15
    • Jaguares v Lions, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    Friday, 22 February 2019
    • Highlanders v Reds, Forsyth Barr Stadium 08:35
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    No results are available

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Bulls (Q)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Lions
    • Sharks
    • Stormers
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby final

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after the 2018 Super Rugby final between the Crusaders and Lions in Christchurch. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Who will win the 2018 Rugby Championships?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     