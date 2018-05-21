Du Preez believes Sharks can win Super Rugby
2018-05-21 09:14
Durban
- Sharks coach Robert du Preez believes
his side can become Super Rugby champions, even if it doesn't happen this year.
The Durbanites returned to
winning ways with a 28-24 win over the
Chiefs in Durban on Saturday - a result that has got them back into the playoff
places as they sit 8th on the Combined log.
There is still a long way to go,
and the Sharks must travel to Argentina for a clash against the high-flying
Jaguares this weekend in their final match before the international break, but
Du Preez has seen enough signs this season to believe that there is something
special about his group of players.
The big problem for the Sharks
has been consistency, with some seriously impressive performances being
overshadowed by a few equally disappointing ones.
Du Preez, though, clearly backs
this team.
"We're a team that's busy
growing. We're learning," he said after Saturday's match.
"We've just got to take it
one game at a time. This is a great team and one that has the makings of
winning a championship.
"Whether it's this year or
the next year ... it's going to come."
On the match itself, Du Preez was
largely pleased with what he saw.
"It's a great result. We
needed this one badly to get our campaign properly back on track," he
said.
"It was a hell of a tough
game. They're a very physical side, but I'm pleased with the performance.
"There were a couple of opportunities
that we didn't take, and that's something we're going to have to work hard
on."
Turning his attention to this
weekend, the coach knows the Sharks in for a real test.
"The Jaguares are a full
blown international team, so it's a Test team that we're up against," said
Du Preez.
"They have some quality
players and they have sorted out their discipline ... they're playing great
rugby."