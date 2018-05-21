Du Preez believes Sharks can win Super Rugby

Durban - Sharks coach Robert du Preez believes his side can become Super Rugby champions, even if it doesn't happen this year.

The Durbanites returned to winning ways with a 28-24 win over the Chiefs in Durban on Saturday - a result that has got them back into the playoff places as they sit 8th on the Combined log.

There is still a long way to go, and the Sharks must travel to Argentina for a clash against the high-flying Jaguares this weekend in their final match before the international break, but Du Preez has seen enough signs this season to believe that there is something special about his group of players.

The big problem for the Sharks has been consistency, with some seriously impressive performances being overshadowed by a few equally disappointing ones.

Du Preez, though, clearly backs this team.

"We're a team that's busy growing. We're learning," he said after Saturday's match.

"We've just got to take it one game at a time. This is a great team and one that has the makings of winning a championship.

"Whether it's this year or the next year ... it's going to come."

On the match itself, Du Preez was largely pleased with what he saw.

"It's a great result. We needed this one badly to get our campaign properly back on track," he said.

"It was a hell of a tough game. They're a very physical side, but I'm pleased with the performance.

"There were a couple of opportunities that we didn't take, and that's something we're going to have to work hard on."

Turning his attention to this weekend, the coach knows the Sharks in for a real test.

"The Jaguares are a full blown international team, so it's a Test team that we're up against," said Du Preez.

"They have some quality players and they have sorted out their discipline ... they're playing great rugby."