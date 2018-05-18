Du Preez baffled by Stormers' referee complaints

Durban - Sharks coach Robert du Preez has jumped to the defence of New Zealand referee Mike Fraser, who came in for some heavy criticism following last weekend's Super Rugby clash between the Stormers and Chiefs in Cape Town.

The Stormers lost the match 15-9, but felt hard-done-by by some of Fraser's decisions during the match, particularly at scrum time.

It resulted in Stormers CEO Gert Smal confirming after the match that the franchise would approach SANZAAR refereeing boss Lyndon Bray to lodge an official complaint.

Fraser, though, has been awarded another match in South Africa and he will take charge of Saturday's clash between the Sharks and Chiefs in Durban.

Du Preez, speaking on Thursday, said he had no issues with Fraser and that was puzzled as to where the Stormers' complaints came from.

"I've spoken to Mike and we've sent him the clips that we wanted him to have a look at," Du Preez explained.

"I've looked at the scrums (from the Stormers match) and I'm not too sure where the complaints came from because I don't see any issues with the way he officiated the scrums. I thought he was spot on.

"We have no problems with Mike Fraser."

Du Preez acknowledged that it could be problematic having a New Zealand referee in charge of a match involving a New Zealand side away from home, but he was not worrying at all.

"Referees do make mistakes. We know that and it's part of the game," he said.

"It just leaves SANZAAR open for potential criticism if it happens like it did last week, but we have no complaints."

Kick-off on Saturday is at 15:05.

Teams:

Sharks

15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Ross Geldenhuys, 19 Stephan Lewies, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Makazole Mapimpi

Chiefs

15 Shaun Stevenson, 14 Sean Wainui, 13 Charlie Ngatai (captain), 12 Johnny Fa'auli, 11 Solomon Alaimalo, 10 Marty McKenzie, 9 Brad Weber, 8 Pita Gus Sowakula, 7 Liam Messam, 6 Luke Jacobson, 5 Michael Allardice, 4 Tyler Ardron, 3 Angus Ta'avao, 2 Liam Polwart, 1 Karl Tu'inukuafeSubstitutes: 16 Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17 Sam Prattley, 18 Sosefo Kautai, 19 Jesse Parete, 20 Matt Matich, 21 Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22 Luteru Laulala, 23 Toni Pulu