Draw in Christchurch as Sharks denied by late try

Cape Town - The Sharks were denied at the death by a converted Crusaders try in injury time as Super Rugby's top-of-the-table clash ended in a draw in Christchurch on Friday.



The match finished 21-21 after the Sharks had led 9-7 at half-time.

Sharks flyhalf Curwin landed seven penalties for the visitors, while the nine-time tournament champion Crusaders replied with three tries by hooker Codie Taylor, centre Jack Goodhue and flyhalf Mitch Hunt. Hunt added all three conversions, the final of which clinched the stalemate.

Both sides picked up two points for the draw and remained atop their respective conferences.

In next weekend's Round 13 action, the Sharks travel to Waikato to play the Chiefs (Saturday, May 4 at 09:35) SA time, while the Crusaders pack their bags for Pretoria where they will face the Bulls (Friday, May 3 at 19:10).

Teams:

Crusaders

15 Will Jordan, 14 Sevu Reece, 13 Braydon Ennor, 12 Jack Goodhue, 11 George Bridge, 10 Mitch Hunt, 9 Bryn Hall, 8 Kieran Read, 7 Matt Todd (captain), 6 Jordan Taufua, 5 Scott Barrett, 4 Mitchell Dunshea, 3 Michael Alaalatoa, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Joe Moody

Substitutes: 16 Ben Funnell, 17 Isi Tu’ungafasi, 18 Oliver Jager, 19 Luke Romano, 20 Ethan Blackadder, 21 Mitchell Drummond, 22 Brett Cameron, 23 Tim Bateman

Sharks

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder (captain), 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Thomas du Toit

Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Robert du Preez, 23 Marius Louw