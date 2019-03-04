NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Dobson set to be unveiled as Stormers coach

    2019-03-04 06:38

    Cape Town - John Dobson looks the likely candidate to coach the Stormers in next year's Super Rugby tournament.

    Afrikaans newspaper Rapport indicated on Sunday that WP Rugby will make an announcement on the matter on Tuesday.

    Dobson, who reportedly turned down offers from other South African franchises and French clubs, coached Western Province to the Currie Cup title in 2017 and a runner-up spot last year.

    The report added that he will replace Robbie Fleck, whose four-year stint as Stormers coach will end after this year’s Super Rugby tournament. Dobson is currently an assistant coach to the Stormers.

    Meanwhile, WP director of rugby Gert Smal will reportedly leave his post at the end of March to join Jake White’s Toyota Verblitz in Japan.

    Smal’s contract was only supposed to end in October.

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    WRAP: Super Rugby - Week 3
    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 3
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams
    Injury-hit Hurricanes sign South...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 08 March 2019
    • Hurricanes v Highlanders, Westpac Stadium 08:35
    • Rebels v Brumbies, AAMI Park 10:45
    Saturday, 09 March 2019
    • Crusaders v Chiefs, AMI Stadium 06:15
    • Blues v Sunwolves, Eden Park 08:35
    • Waratahs v Reds, Allianz Stadium 10:45
    • Lions v Jaguares, Emirates Airline Park 15:05
    • Bulls v Sharks, Loftus Versfeld 17:15
    Friday, 15 March 2019
    • Chiefs v Hurricanes, FMG Stadium Waikato 08:35
    • Brumbies v Waratahs, GIO Stadium 10:45
    • Stormers v Jaguares, Cape Town 19:10
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Sharks (Q)
    • Bulls (WC)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Stormers (wc)
    • Lions
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 3

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 3 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     