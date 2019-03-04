Dobson set to be unveiled as Stormers coach

Cape Town - John Dobson looks the likely candidate to coach the Stormers in next year's Super Rugby tournament.



Afrikaans newspaper Rapport indicated on Sunday that WP Rugby will make an announcement on the matter on Tuesday.



Dobson, who reportedly turned down offers from other South African franchises and French clubs, coached Western Province to the Currie Cup title in 2017 and a runner-up spot last year.



The report added that he will replace Robbie Fleck, whose four-year stint as Stormers coach will end after this year’s Super Rugby tournament. Dobson is currently an assistant coach to the Stormers.



Meanwhile, WP director of rugby Gert Smal will reportedly leave his post at the end of March to join Jake White’s Toyota Verblitz in Japan.

Smal’s contract was only supposed to end in October.