NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Dobson: 3 things in Stormers' favour in 2020

    2020-01-29 09:55

    Cape Town - Stormers coach John Dobson has identified three things that may work in the team's favour in this year's Super Rugby competition.

    Dobson addressed reporters at the Stormers' High Performance Centre in Bellville on Tuesday where they were preparing for a weekend clash against the Hurricanes at Newlands.

    "There are three things in our favour this season:

    "The fact that it is our last season at Newlands, which means a surprisingly large amount to the players.

    "The draw, playing so many home games at the start (the Stormers play four of their first five matches at Newlands and seven of their first 10 at home).

    "And, of course, the influence of the Springboks."

    Six Stormers Springboks - captain Siya Kolisi, flank Pieter-Steph du Toit, props Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe, hooker Bongi Mbonambi and scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies - were part of the victorious World Cup squad and other Boks in the squad include fullback/wing Dillyn Leyds, prop Wilco Louw, hooker Scarra Ntubeni and flyhalf Damian Willemse.

    The Cape franchise recently also added veteran Wales centre Jamie Roberts to their stocks.

    READ: Stormers' World Cup hero eyes scrum dominance against Hurricanes

    Dobson said he would pick his strongest possible team to face the Hurricanes.

    "All our Springboks are available and we have a British and Irish Lion. We are going full strength and we will use all the international experience we have got."

    Dobson will name his team on Thursday, with Saturday's match at Newlands scheduled for 15:05.

    Stormers Super Rugby squad:

    Juarno Augustus, Kwenzo Blose, Jaco Coetzee, Paul de Wet, Dan du Plessis, Jean-Luc du Plessis, Johan du Toit, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Ben-Jason Dixon, Schalk Erasmus, Neethling Fouche, Michal Hazner, Lyle Hendricks, Herschel Jantjies, Dan Jooste, Steven Kitshoff, Siya Kolisi (captain), David Kriel, Dillyn Leyds, Wilco Louw, Leon Lyons, Godlen Masimla, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, David Meihuizen, Salmaan Moerat, Matt Moore, Ruhan Nel, Scarra Ntubeni, Sergeal Petersen, Rikus Pretorius, Jamie Roberts, Sazi Sandi, JD Schickerling, Seabelo Senatla, Chad Solomon, Edwill van der Merwe, Ernst van Rhyn, Abner van Reenen, Chris van Zyl, Ali Vermaak, Cobus Wiese, Damian Willemse, Nama Xaba, Leolin Zas

    - Compiled by Herman Mostert

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Super Rugby adopts air quality...
    SA Super Rugby strengths, snags:...
    Jaguares can benefit as star-shorn...
    Sharks 'time to shine' as Bulls await

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 31 January 2020
    • Blues v Chiefs, Eden Park 08:05
    • Brumbies v Reds, GIO Stadium 10:15
    • Sharks v Bulls, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 19:10
    Saturday, 01 February 2020
    • Sunwolves v Rebels, Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium 05:45
    • Crusaders v Waratahs, Trafalgar Park 08:05
    • Stormers v Hurricanes, Cape Town 15:05
    Sunday, 02 February 2020
    • Jaguares v Lions, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 01:00
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    No results are available

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Bulls (Q)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Lions
    • Sharks
    • Stormers
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: 2019 Super Rugby season

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after the 2019 Super Rugby season. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which team will finish top of the SA Conference in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     