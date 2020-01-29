Dobson: 3 things in Stormers' favour in 2020

Cape Town - Stormers coach John Dobson has identified three things that may work in the team's favour in this year's Super Rugby competition.

Dobson addressed reporters at the Stormers' High Performance Centre in Bellville on Tuesday where they were preparing for a weekend clash against the Hurricanes at Newlands.

"There are three things in our favour this season:

"The fact that it is our last season at Newlands, which means a surprisingly large amount to the players.

"The draw, playing so many home games at the start (the Stormers play four of their first five matches at Newlands and seven of their first 10 at home).

"And, of course, the influence of the Springboks."

Six Stormers Springboks - captain Siya Kolisi, flank Pieter-Steph du Toit, props Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe, hooker Bongi Mbonambi and scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies - were part of the victorious World Cup squad and other Boks in the squad include fullback/wing Dillyn Leyds, prop Wilco Louw, hooker Scarra Ntubeni and flyhalf Damian Willemse.

The Cape franchise recently also added veteran Wales centre Jamie Roberts to their stocks.

Dobson said he would pick his strongest possible team to face the Hurricanes.

"All our Springboks are available and we have a British and Irish Lion. We are going full strength and we will use all the international experience we have got."

Dobson will name his team on Thursday, with Saturday's match at Newlands scheduled for 15:05.

Stormers Super Rugby squad:

Juarno Augustus, Kwenzo Blose, Jaco Coetzee, Paul de Wet, Dan du Plessis, Jean-Luc du Plessis, Johan du Toit, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Ben-Jason Dixon, Schalk Erasmus, Neethling Fouche, Michal Hazner, Lyle Hendricks, Herschel Jantjies, Dan Jooste, Steven Kitshoff, Siya Kolisi (captain), David Kriel, Dillyn Leyds, Wilco Louw, Leon Lyons, Godlen Masimla, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, David Meihuizen, Salmaan Moerat, Matt Moore, Ruhan Nel, Scarra Ntubeni, Sergeal Petersen, Rikus Pretorius, Jamie Roberts, Sazi Sandi, JD Schickerling, Seabelo Senatla, Chad Solomon, Edwill van der Merwe, Ernst van Rhyn, Abner van Reenen, Chris van Zyl, Ali Vermaak, Cobus Wiese, Damian Willemse, Nama Xaba, Leolin Zas

