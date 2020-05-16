Dillyn Leyds' emotional goodbye to Stormers, SA

Springbok Dillyn Leyds has posted an emotional farewell to the Stormers and South Africa after news broke last week that he will be leaving the franchise.

The 27-year-old, who has been used as a fullback, wing and flyhalf at the Stormers has signed for French club La Rochelle.

"The last seven years have all been an absolute dream come true for me. I got to do what I love and enjoy in one of the best cities in the world and at one of rugby’s most iconic venues week in and week out," Leyds wrote on Instagram.

"I want to say thank you to the management and coaching staff who’ve helped and guided me during my time over here. To my teammates, words won’t do it any justice as to how much I have enjoyed my time on and off the field with you guys.

"I’ll leave here with so many great memories and valuable friendships that were built during this time and to me that’s ultimately the biggest W. I really hope there’ll be time for one more team social just to end it off in style."

- Compiled by Sport24 staff