    Dillyn Leyds' emotional goodbye to Stormers, SA

    2020-05-16 12:16

    Springbok Dillyn Leyds has posted an emotional farewell to the Stormers and South Africa after news broke last week that he will be leaving the franchise. 

    The 27-year-old, who has been used as a fullback, wing and flyhalf at the Stormers has signed for French club La Rochelle.

    "The last seven years have all been an absolute dream come true for me. I got to do what I love and enjoy in one of the best cities in the world and at one of rugby’s most iconic venues week in and week out," Leyds wrote on Instagram

    "I want to say thank you to the management and coaching staff who’ve helped and guided me during my time over here. To my teammates, words won’t do it any justice as to how much I have enjoyed my time on and off the field with you guys.

    "I’ll leave here with so many great memories and valuable friendships that were built during this time and to me that’s ultimately the biggest W. I really hope there’ll be time for one more team social just to end it off in style."

    - Compiled by Sport24 staff

    View this post on Instagram

    This was definitely not how I wanted things to end and right now I would give anything for just one more 80 with the boys but nevertheless my time has come to say goodbye, a really tough goodbye to the @dhlstormers and @dhlwp family. The last 7 years has all been an absolute dream come true for me. I got to do what I love and enjoy in one of the best cities in the world and at one of rugby’s most iconic venues week in and week out. To the fans, thanks so much for your support, it’s very much appreciated. You guys have really made Newlands that much more special and I think I speak for us all as players when i say we’re sad to see it go. Whether it’s a “boo” from the grand stand or “gaan sny jou hare” from the railway stand??I know I will miss it all dearly. I want to say thank you to the management and coaching staff who’ve helped and guided me during my time over here. To my team mates, words won’t do it any justice as to how much I have enjoyed my time on and off the field with you guys. I’ll leave here with so many great memories and valuable friendships that were built during this time and to me that’s ultimately the biggest W. I really hope there’ll be time for one more team social just to end it off in style. Thank you Cape Town. It was lekke, nca ,and so vibey. Hopefully I’ve also left you guys with some good memories and not just one lucky pass????♥?

    A post shared by Dillyn Leyds (@dill_l8s) on

