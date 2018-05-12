Depleted Chiefs knock over Stormers at Newlands

Cape Town - The Stormers' playoff hopes were dealt a massive blow as they
succumbed to a 15-9 defeat against the Chiefs at Newlands on Saturday.
The Chiefs have now won six of the last eight meetings between
the sides and remain on course for the quarter-finals, keeping up the heat on
fifth-placed Highlanders. Meanwhile, the Stormers fall further adrift of the
playoff places.
This was an unusually drab affair considering the 34-26
spectacle the sides put on at Newlands last season when Dillyn Leyds produced
that out-of-this-world back-of-the-hand pass. It was the type of game in which
it was always going to be won up front and the Chiefs' pack successfully shaded
it in this department, with Brodie Retallick grabbing the man-of-the-match
award with an inspired performance.
It was a generally stop-start affair with handling errors
aplenty and a lot of time squandered through scrum resets and lineouts.
The Chiefs surprisingly dominated the scrum, surprising
considering the wealth of front-rwo talents at the Stormers' disposal and the
Chiefs' injury problems in that department.
Damian Willemse put the Stormers 3-0 ahead with a penalty on the
quarter-hour mark after young Chiefs flanker Luke Jacobson was caught coming
out the blocks too quickly on defence.
Five minutes later, Damian McKenzie used the penalty advantage
to perfection, putting in an expertly weighted cross kick-pass which bounced
favourably for Chiefs wing Solomon Alaimalo to collect and managethe offload
for Anton Lienert-Brown to have the easy run-in to the line.
Chiefs took a 5-3 lead in to the interval.
13 minutes after half-time, Willemse wrested the lead back for
the Stormers with a penalty right in front of the posts after Damian de Allende
did stellar work at the breakdown to affect the turnover.
Soon after, Siya Kolisi was penalised for illegally entering the
ruck from the side. McKenzie kicked to touch ten metres out from the Stormers'
try-line. From the resulting lineout, the Chiefs took the ball through several
phases.
The Chiefs pack began to exert pressure on the Stormers scrum
and were eventually awarded with a penalty try as the Stormers were guilty of
repeated infringements at this set-piece. This meant the visitors held a 12-6
lead.
McKenzie appeared to put the game beyond the Stormers' reach
five minutes from time with a three-pointer as the home side went down by a
nine-point margin at 15-6.
SP Marais made things interesting with a penalty two minutes
from time but the Chiefs held on for the precious victory.
Scorers:
Stormers 9 (3)
Penalties: Damian Willemse (2), SP Marais
Chiefs 15 (5)
Tries: Anton Lienert-Brown, Penalty Try
Penalty: Damian McKenzie
Teams:
Stormers
15 SP Marais, 14 Dillyn Leyds, 13 JJ Engelbrecht, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Kobus van Dyk, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4 Chris van Zyl, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Ramone Samuels, 1 Steven Kitshoff.
Substitutes: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 JC Janse van Rensburg, 18 Frans Malherbe, 19 Cobus Wiese, 20 Nizaam Carr, 21 Paul de Wet, 22 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 23 Seabelo Senatla
Chiefs
15 Charlie Ngatai (captain), 14 Toni Pulu, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 Johnny Faauli, 11 Solomon Alaimalo, 10 Damian McKenzie, 9 Brad Weber, 8 Tyler Ardron, 7 Liam Messam, 6 Luke Jacobson, 5 Michael Allardice, 4 Brodie Retallick, 3 Angus Ta’avao, 2 Nathan Harris, 1 Karl Tu’inukuafe
Substitutes: 16 Liam Polwart, 17 Sam Prattley, 18 Jeff Thwaites, 19 Jesse Parete, 20 Pita Gus Sowakula, 21 Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22 Marty McKenzie, 23 Shaun Stevenson