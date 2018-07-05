NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    De Bruin to join Boks on full-time basis?

    2018-07-05 14:10

    Cape Town - There appears to be uncertainty regarding Swys de Bruin's future as Lions head coach.

    De Bruin assisted the Springboks last month during their Tests against Wales and England as an attack consultant.

    He has since returned to coach the Lions in Super Rugby, but rumours have surfaced that he may join the Boks on a full-time basis.

    Afrikaans website Netwerk24 reported on Thursday that a final decision regarding De Bruin’s future at the Lions was yet to be made.
     
    And an announcement regarding his future involvement with the Springboks is expected to be made in due course.

    For the moment, De Bruin's attention is on his job at the Lions who currently top the South African Conference in Super Rugby by three points.

    Their position at the summit is however under threat after losing to the Sharks in Durban last weekend.

    The Lions have a bye this weekend and will lose their top spot in the conference if the Jaguares manage to beat the Bulls in Pretoria.

    The Lions' final round-robin match is against the Bulls in Johannesburg on July 14.

    READ: No doubt Rassie in on the right track - Swys

