CT Stadium to host Super Rugby pre-season double-header

Cape Town - The Cape Town Stadium will host a double-header of Super Rugby pre-season action featuring all four South African franchises.

On February 3, the Lions will take on the Sharks before the Stormers host the Bulls.

It will also be the first time the South African sides show off their new Marvel-themed kits, with the day being called the 'Super Hero Sunday Double Header'.

Each South African franchise will theme their third strip during Super Rugby 2019 around a Marvel super hero.

The Lions have a Spider Man-themed strip, the Sharks pay tribute to Black Panther, the Stormers honour Thor while the Bulls will have a Captain America feel.

The Lions v Sharks match starts at 14:00.

DSTV has purchased 20 000 tickets for its subscribers, who can claim their tickets by logging onto www.dstv.com, while general ticket sales will run through Computicket.