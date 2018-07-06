NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Crusaders seal top spot on Super Rugby standings

    2018-07-06 11:21

    Christchurch - The Crusaders sealed top spot on the Super Rugby ladder with a 45-22 (half-time 25-17) win over the Highlanders on Friday.

    The result means no one can reach the defending champions on the overall leaderboard, guaranteeing them home advantage through the finals series as they chase their ninth title.

    The Crusaders scored five tries to three, including a brace for George Bridge, extending their winning streak to 11 games and underlining their status as competition favourites.

    They were boosted by the return from injury of All Blacks captain Kieran Read and also celebrated Wyatt Crockett becoming the first player to reach 200 Super Rugby games.

    It was the second heavy loss for the Highlanders after going down to the Chiefs by an identical score last week.
    They are still likely to make the playoffs but are looking doubtful for fourth spot, which carries home advantage in the quarter-finals.

    The Crusaders raced to a 12-0 lead in the first 15 minutes with two contrasting tries.

    Winger Bridge scored the first after the Crusaders worked the ball through 18 phases, starving the Highlanders of possession.

    The second came after Ryan Crotty made a run from deep within his own half, splitting the defence to set up a try for David Havili.

    The Highlanders clawed one back when Luke Whitelock broke a tackle and offloaded to the on-rushing Tyrel Lomax for a converted try.

    Another to Ben Smith narrowed the Crusaders' lead to one point but the home team again edged ahead when Scott Barrett crossed just before the break to make it 25-17.

    A poor Highlanders scrum after the restart allowed Richie Mo'unga to go on the charge and add the Crusaders' fourth try after outpacing Ben Smith with a kick and chase.

    Waisake Naholo hit back immediately but Bridge scored his second when he scooped up a huge looping pass from Mo'unga out wide to seal the win.

    In next weekend's final week of round-robin action, the Crusaders host the Blues in Christchurch, while the Highlanders will entertain the Rebels in Dunedin (Saturday, July 14).

    Scorers:

    Crusaders

    Tries: George Bridge, David Kaetau Havili, Scott Barrett, Richie Mo'unga, George Bridge
    Conversion: Richie Mo'unga (4)
    Penalties: Mo'unga (3)

    Highlanders

    Tries: Tyrel Lomax, Ben Smith, Waisake Naholo
    Conversions: Lima Sopoaga (2)
    Penalty: Sopoaga

    Scorers:

    Crusaders

    Tries: George Bridge, David Kaetau Havili, Scott Barrett, Richie Mo'unga, George Bridge
    Conversion: Richie Mo'unga (4)
    Penalties: Mo'unga (3)

    Highlanders

    Tries: Tyrel Lomax, Ben Smith, Waisake Naholo
    Conversions: Lima Sopoaga (2)
    Penalty: Sopoaga

    Teams:

    Crusaders

    15 David Havili, 14 Seta Tamanivalu, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Ryan Crotty, 11 George Bridge, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Bryn Hall, 8 Kieran Read, 7 Matt Todd, 6 Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, 5 Samuel Whitelock (captain), 4 Scott Barrett, 3 Owen Franks, 2 Andrew Makalio, 1 Joe Moody

    Substitutes: 16 Codie Taylor, 17 Wyatt Crockett, 18 Michael Alaalatoa, 19 Quinten Strange, 20 Jordan Taufua, 21 Mitchell Drummond, 22 Mitchell Hunt, 23 Manasa Mataele

    Highlanders

    15 Ben Smith (co-captain), 14 Waisake Naholo, 13 Rob Thompson, 12 Teihorangi Walden, 11 Richard Buckman, 10 Lima Sopoaga, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Luke Whitelock, 7 James Lentjes, 6 Liam Squire/Elliot Dixon, 5 Tom Franklin, 4 Jackson Hemopo, 3 Siate Tokolahi, 2 Liam Coltman, 1 Daniel Lienert-Brown

    Substitutes: 16 Ash Dixon (co-captain), 17 Aki Seiuli, 18 Tyrel Lomax, 19 Pari Pari Parkinson, 20 Shannon Frizell, 21 Kayne Hammington, 22 Josh Ioane, 23 Fletcher Smith

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    LIVE: Reds v Rebels
    As it happened: Crusaders 45-22...
    Odwa Ndungane chats to Sport24
    WRAP: Super Rugby - Week 18

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 29 June 2018
    • Blues v Reds, Eden Park 09:35
    • Rebels v Waratahs, AAMI Park 11:45
    Saturday, 30 June 2018
    • Highlanders v Chiefs, ANZ National Stadium 09:35
    • Brumbies v Hurricanes, GIO Stadium 11:45
    • Sunwolves v Bulls, Singapore National Stadium 13:55
    • Sharks v Lions, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:15
    • Jaguares v Stormers, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 19:40
    Friday, 06 July 2018
    • Crusaders v Highlanders, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Reds v Rebels, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    06 July 2018
    30 June 2018
    29 June 2018
    03 June 2018
    02 June 2018
    01 June 2018
    26 May 2018
    25 May 2018
    19 May 2018
    18 May 2018
    12 May 2018
    11 May 2018
    05 May 2018
    04 May 2018
    28 April 2018
    27 April 2018
    22 April 2018
    21 April 2018
    20 April 2018
    14 April 2018
    13 April 2018
    07 April 2018
    06 April 2018
    01 April 2018
    31 March 2018
    30 March 2018
    24 March 2018
    23 March 2018
    18 March 2018
    17 March 2018
    16 March 2018
    10 March 2018
    09 March 2018
    03 March 2018
    02 March 2018
    24 February 2018
    23 February 2018
    17 February 2018
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 17

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 17 of the 2018 Super Rugby competition. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Who will finish top of the SA Conference in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     