Crusaders seal top spot on Super Rugby standings

Christchurch - The Crusaders sealed top spot on the Super Rugby ladder with a 45-22 (half-time 25-17) win over the Highlanders on Friday.



The result means no one can reach the defending champions on the overall leaderboard, guaranteeing them home advantage through the finals series as they chase their ninth title.



The Crusaders scored five tries to three, including a brace for George Bridge, extending their winning streak to 11 games and underlining their status as competition favourites.



They were boosted by the return from injury of All Blacks captain Kieran Read and also celebrated Wyatt Crockett becoming the first player to reach 200 Super Rugby games.



It was the second heavy loss for the Highlanders after going down to the Chiefs by an identical score last week.

They are still likely to make the playoffs but are looking doubtful for fourth spot, which carries home advantage in the quarter-finals.



The Crusaders raced to a 12-0 lead in the first 15 minutes with two contrasting tries.



Winger Bridge scored the first after the Crusaders worked the ball through 18 phases, starving the Highlanders of possession.



The second came after Ryan Crotty made a run from deep within his own half, splitting the defence to set up a try for David Havili.



The Highlanders clawed one back when Luke Whitelock broke a tackle and offloaded to the on-rushing Tyrel Lomax for a converted try.



Another to Ben Smith narrowed the Crusaders' lead to one point but the home team again edged ahead when Scott Barrett crossed just before the break to make it 25-17.



A poor Highlanders scrum after the restart allowed Richie Mo'unga to go on the charge and add the Crusaders' fourth try after outpacing Ben Smith with a kick and chase.



Waisake Naholo hit back immediately but Bridge scored his second when he scooped up a huge looping pass from Mo'unga out wide to seal the win.



In next weekend's final week of round-robin action, the Crusaders host the Blues in Christchurch, while the Highlanders will entertain the Rebels in Dunedin (Saturday, July 14).

Scorers:



Crusaders



Tries: George Bridge, David Kaetau Havili, Scott Barrett, Richie Mo'unga, George Bridge

Conversion: Richie Mo'unga (4)

Penalties: Mo'unga (3)



Highlanders



Tries: Tyrel Lomax, Ben Smith, Waisake Naholo

Conversions: Lima Sopoaga (2)

Penalty: Sopoaga

Teams:

Crusaders



15 David Havili, 14 Seta Tamanivalu, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Ryan Crotty, 11 George Bridge, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Bryn Hall, 8 Kieran Read, 7 Matt Todd, 6 Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, 5 Samuel Whitelock (captain), 4 Scott Barrett, 3 Owen Franks, 2 Andrew Makalio, 1 Joe Moody

Substitutes: 16 Codie Taylor, 17 Wyatt Crockett, 18 Michael Alaalatoa, 19 Quinten Strange, 20 Jordan Taufua, 21 Mitchell Drummond, 22 Mitchell Hunt, 23 Manasa Mataele

Highlanders

15 Ben Smith (co-captain), 14 Waisake Naholo, 13 Rob Thompson, 12 Teihorangi Walden, 11 Richard Buckman, 10 Lima Sopoaga, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Luke Whitelock, 7 James Lentjes, 6 Liam Squire/Elliot Dixon, 5 Tom Franklin, 4 Jackson Hemopo, 3 Siate Tokolahi, 2 Liam Coltman, 1 Daniel Lienert-Brown

Substitutes: 16 Ash Dixon (co-captain), 17 Aki Seiuli, 18 Tyrel Lomax, 19 Pari Pari Parkinson, 20 Shannon Frizell, 21 Kayne Hammington, 22 Josh Ioane, 23 Fletcher Smith