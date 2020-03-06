NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Crusaders run close by Reds in Super Rugby thriller

    2020-03-06 09:58
    Hamish Stewart of the Reds is tackled by Dallas Mc
    Hamish Stewart of the Reds is tackled by Dallas McLeod and Jack Goodhue of the Crusaders (Getty).
    Related Links

    The Crusaders were run close by the Reds in Christchurch on Friday, emerging 24-20 winners in a thrilling Super Rugby clash that went down to the wire.

    AS IT HAPPENED | Crusaders 24-20 Reds

    The Reds outscored the Crusaders by four tries to three but missed all their conversions and a penalty to let the 10-time champions off the hook.

    The result puts the Crusaders on top of the Super Rugby ladder alongside the Brumbies on 18 points, overhauling the Stormers on 17, who have a bye this week.

    It also extends the Crusaders' undefeated home record to 34 matches but captain Scott Barrett admitted they failed to dominate a committed young Reds side.

    "We were ill-disciplined and tried to push too many passes, we didn't play that smart really," he said.

    Reds skipper Liam Wright said he was "incredibly proud" of his side, even though they posted their fifth loss in six matches and an eighth straight defeat to the Crusaders.

    "We didn't come here for a strong and brave loss, we wanted a win and we put ourselves in a position to do it," he said, refusing to blame his goalkickers for the loss.

    "I see them doing the extras every week, long after we're back in the sheds. They're putting in the work but it's just not paying off just yet."

    The Crusaders opened the scoring when Joe Moody barged between the posts in the 12th minute but the Reds hit back immediately, working the ball wide to winger Chris Feauai-Sautia.

    The Queenslanders locked up the scores at 10-10 when Harry Wilson edged the ball through a crush of players onto the line and were unlucky not to be ahead at the break.

    The sides exchanged tries after the restart but the Reds' could not convert while Richie Mo'unga slotted home to make it 17-15.

    The Crusaders scored their third through Leicester Fainga'anuku after a blockbusting run from Jack Goodhue.

    Henry Speight then sparked a Reds resurgence with a try-scoring break that started deep within his own half.

    The Reds were chasing the win until the final moments, when an attack broke down three minutes after the siren.

    Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

    Scorers:

    Crusaders 24 (10)

    Tries: Joe Moody, George Bridge, Leicester Fainga''anuku

    Conversions: Richie Mo'unga (3)

    Penalty: Mo'unga

    Reds 20 (10)

    Tries: Chris Feauai-Sautia, Harry Wilson, Taniela Tupou, Henry Speight

    Teams:

    Crusaders

    15 George Bridge, 14 Sevu Reece, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Dallas McLeod, 11 Leicester Fainga'anuku, 10 Richie Mo'unga, 9 Ere Enari, 8 Tom Sanders, 7 Tom Christie, 6 Cullen Grace, 5 Mitchell Dunshea, 4 Scott Barrett (captain), 3 Michael Alaalatoa, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Joe Moody

    Substitutes: 16 Brodie McAlister, 17 George Bower, 18 Oliver Jager, 19 Luke Romano, 20 Sione Havili, 21 Mitchell Drummond, 22 Brett Cameron, 23 Manasa Mataele

    Reds

    15 Jock Campbell, 14 Chris Feauai-Sautia, 13 Hunter Paisami, 12 Hamish Stewart, 11 Henry Speight, 10 Isaac Lucas, 9 Scott Malolua, 8 Harry Wilson, 7 Liam Wright (captain), 6 Angus Scott-Young, 5 Harry Hockings, 4 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 3 Taniela Tupou, 2 Alex Mafi, 1 JP Smith

    Substitutes: 16 Ed Craig, 17 Dane Zander, 18 Josh Nasser, 19 Angus Blyth, 20 Fraser McReight, 21 Tate McDermott, 22 Bryce Hegarty, 23 Filipo Daugunu

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    LIVE | Waratahs v Chiefs
    WRAP | Super Rugby - Week 6
    WATCH | Kolbe trains with Stormers
    Minor tweaks to Jaguares team for...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 06 March 2020
    • Waratahs v Chiefs, WIN Stadium 10:15
    Saturday, 07 March 2020
    • Hurricanes v Blues, Sky Stadium 08:05
    • Rebels v Lions, AAMI Park 10:15
    • Sharks v Jaguares, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 15:05
    • Bulls v Highlanders, Loftus Versfeld 17:15
    Friday, 13 March 2020
    • Chiefs v Hurricanes, FMG Stadium Waikato 08:05
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    06 March 2020
    29 February 2020
    28 February 2020
    22 February 2020
    21 February 2020
    16 February 2020
    15 February 2020
    14 February 2020
    09 February 2020
    08 February 2020
    07 February 2020
    02 February 2020
    01 February 2020
    31 January 2020
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Stormers (Q)
    • Sharks (WC)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Lions
    • Bulls
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points | Super Rugby Week 5

    “Sport24's Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 5 of the 2020 Super Rugby season. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    After 5 weeks of Super Rugby action, which South African team appears most likely to challenge for overall honours?

    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     