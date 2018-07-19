Crusaders 'happy' with ref appointment for Sharks QF

Cape Town - The Crusaders say they are satisfied with the referee appointment for their Super Rugby quarter-final against the Sharks in Christchurch on Saturday.



New Zealand’s Mike Fraser will take charge of the clash scheduled for 09:35 (SA time).



He will have two Kiwi assistants in Ben O'Keeffe and Brendon Pickerill, while Shane McDermott will serve as the TMO.



The tournament’s governing body, SANZAAR, said this week that the selection of their referees was merit-based and that process included direct input from the Super Rugby coaches.



"We put our preferred four in," Crusaders coach Scott Robertson told the Stuff.co.nz website after naming his team on Thursday.

Robertson would, however, not confirm whether Fraser was his preferred choice.

"Did I get the one that we wanted?" the coach said with a laugh. "He was one of the four, and we had to have the reserve as well so he was probably in the five. We are happy with the ref appointment and we move on and play to the style that we know he refs."

Teams:



Crusaders



15 David Havili, 14 Seta Tamanivalu, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Ryan Crotty, 11 George Bridge, 10 Richie Mo'unga, 9 Bryn Hall, 8 Kieran Read, 7 Matt Todd, 6 Jordan Taufua, 5 Sam Whitelock (captain), 4 Scott Barrett, 3 Owen Franks, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Tim Perry



Substitutes: 16 Andrew Makalio, 17 Wyatt Crockett, 18 Michael Alaalatoa, 19 Luke Romano, 20 Pete Samu, 21 Mitchell Drummond, 22 Mitchell Hunt, 23 Manasa Mataele



Sharks



TBA

