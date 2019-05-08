Crusaders call on All Blacks trio for Bulls clash

Pretoria - Crusaders coach Scott Robertson has named his team for Friday night’s Super Rugby clash against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld.



Kick-off is at 19:10.



Robertson has named an unchanged forward pack from the side that drew 21-all with the Sharks Christchurch, with Matt Todd again leading the team in the absence of Sam Whitelock.



In the backline, All Blacks Richie Mo'unga and Ryan Crotty return at flyhalf and second inside centre respectively, which sees Mitch Hunt and Braydon Ennor move to the bench and Jack Goodhue switch back to outside centre.



The final change is at fullback, where another All Black, David Havili, starts in place of Will Jordan, who didn't travel to South Africa due to a foot injury sustained in the Sharks match.

Teams:

Bulls

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Johnny Kotze, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Handre Pollard (captain), 9 Andre Warner, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Jannes Kirsten, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 RG Snyman, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Schalk Brits, 1 Lizo Gqoboka



Substitutes: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Wiehahn Herbst, 19 Thembelani Bholi, 20 Paul Schoeman, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Divan Rossouw

Crusaders



15 David Havili, 14 Sevu Reece, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Ryan Crotty (captain), 11 George Bridge, 10 Richie Mo'unga, 9 Bryn Hall, 8 Kieran Read, 7 Matt Todd (captain), 6 Jordan Taufua, 5 Scott Barrett, 4 Mitchell Dunshea, 3 Michael Alaalatoa, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Joe Moody

Substitutes: 16 Andrew Makalio, 17 Harry Allan, 18 Oliver Jager, 19 Luke Romano, 20 Whetukamokamo Douglas, 21 Mitchell Drummond, 22 Mitchell Hunt, 23 Braydon Ennor