NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Crusaders blow away Lions in show of gulf in class

    2019-04-26 11:19

    Cape Town - The Crusaders put in yet another championship quality performance in thrashing the Lions in their Super Rugby clash in Christchurch on Friday

    As it happened: Crusaders v Lions

    The Crusaders won 36-10 after leading 17-3 at half-time.

    The clash was a repeat of the tournament's last two season's finalists - and once again there was only one winner.

    The Crusaders scored five tries through centre Braydon Ennor, and braces by both wings Sevu Reece and George Bridge. Flyhalf Richie Mo’unga added four conversions and a penalty.

    The Lions, who suffered a late blow with the withdrawal of inspirational skipper Warren Whiteley, once again struggled without their rested star hooker, Malcolm Marx.

    The Lions troubled the scorers with an intercept try by fullback Ruan Combrinck and a conversion and penalty by Elton Jantjies.

    The Crusaders picked up a full-house of five points for their victory and extended their lead atop both the New Zealand Conference and Overall log.

    The Lions left empty-handed, but remained second and fifth in the South African Conference and Overall standings, respectively.

    In next weekend's Round 12 action, the Crusaders welcome the Sharks to Christchurch (Friday, May 3 at 09:35 SA time), while the Lions have a bye.

    Scorers:

    Crusaders 36 (17)

    Tries: Braydon Ennor, Sevu Reece (2), George Bridge (2)

    Conversions: Richie Mo'unga (4)

    Penalty: Mo'unga

    Lions 10 (3)

    Try: Ruan Combrinck

    Conversion: Elton Jantjies

    Penalty: Jantjies

    Teams:

    Crusaders

    15 David Havili, 14 Sevu Reece, 13 Braydon Ennor, 12 Ryan Crotty, 11 George Bridge, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Mitchell Drummond, 8 Kieran Read, 7 Billy Harmon, 6 Whetukamokamo Douglas, 5 Sam Whitelock (captain), 4 Quinten Strange, 3 Michael Alaalatoa, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Joe Moody

    Substitutes: 16 Ben Funnell, 17 Harry Allan, 18 Oliver Jager, 19 Michael Dunshea, 20 Jordan Taufua, 21 Eretara Enarai, 22 Mitchell Hunt, 23 Ngane Punivai

    Lions

    15 Ruan Combrinck, 14 Sylvian Mahuza, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Elton Jantjies, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Shaun Reynolds, 9 Nic Groom, 8 Kwagga Smith (captain), 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Marnus Schoeman, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Stephan Lewies, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Robbie Coetzee, 1 Sti Sithole

    Substitutes: 16 Jan-Henning Campher, 17 Nathan Mcbeth, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 20 Hacjivah Dayimani, 21 Ross Cronje, 22 Franco Naude, 23 Tyrone Green

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Naka Drotske chats to Sport24
    LIVE: Sunwolves v Highlanders
    Blues hooker to join Worcester...
    Swys de Bruin's health 'getting...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 26 April 2019
    • Sunwolves v Highlanders, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium 12:00
    Saturday, 27 April 2019
    • Hurricanes v Chiefs, Westpac Stadium 09:35
    • Waratahs v Sharks, Western Sydney Stadium 11:45
    • Stormers v Bulls, Cape Town 15:05
    • Jaguares v Brumbies, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    Friday, 03 May 2019
    • Crusaders v Sharks, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Reds v Sunwolves, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    26 April 2019
    20 April 2019
    19 April 2019
    13 April 2019
    12 April 2019
    06 April 2019
    05 April 2019
    30 March 2019
    29 March 2019
    24 March 2019
    23 March 2019
    22 March 2019
    16 March 2019
    15 March 2019
    09 March 2019
    08 March 2019
    02 March 2019
    01 March 2019
    23 February 2019
    22 February 2019
    16 February 2019
    15 February 2019
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Bulls (Q)
    • Lions (wc)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Jaguares
    • Stormers
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 10

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 10 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     