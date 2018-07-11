Cronje extends Lions stay

Cape Town - Lions scrumhalf Ross Cronje has signed a contract extension with the Johannesburg-based outfit.

Cronje told Netwerk24 on Tuesday that he had signed a two-year deal.

The 28-year-old played 10 Tests for the Springboks in 2017 but has not been picked by new coach Rassie Erasmus in 2018.

He said he would like to fight for a Springbok recall.

“I’m still dreaming of being part of the World Cup squad and to do that I need to play Super Rugby and make my mark there,” Cronje said.

There was more good news for the Lions when winger Courtnall Skosan also extended his stay at the franchise.

The Lions have been hit hard by player movements in recent times.



Late last month it was confirmed that centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg had signed with the Sale Sharks in England, leaving the total number of players the Lions have lost this Super Rugby season at four.



Highly-rated prop Ruan Dreyer and lock Franco Mostert announced back in May that they would be joining former coach Johan Ackermann at Gloucester, with that news coming almost a month after flank Jaco Kriel confirmed that he was making the same move.



Hooker Akker van der Merwe also made his way to the Sharks in the off-season, while Faf de Klerk (Wasps) and Ruan Ackermann (Gloucester) left for England.



Meanwhile, there also appears to be uncertainty regarding the futures of fullback Andries Coetzee, flyhalf Elton Janties, centre/wing Lionel Mapoe, flank Cyle Brink and prop Jacques van Rooyen.