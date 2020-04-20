Covid-19 | Controversial clause could disrupt SA Rugby's salary cut negotiations

Plans for salary cuts of top South African rugby players have reportedly hit a snag.

Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

This follows a recent announcement by the country's rugby industry - SA Rugby, MyPlayers, the South African Rugby Employers Organisation and Sport Employees Unite - that a jointly developed Covid-19 cost saving plan had been formulated in principle.

However, a report by Sunday newspaper Rapport indicates that the players' organisation, MyPlayers, wants SA rugby players and coaches to be given the option of cancelling their contracts after accepting salary cuts.

According to the Afrikaans weekly, the draft clause would give players and coaches 60 days to get out of their contracts if they received an offer from another club.

The report added that the local game's administrators opposed this clause because they fear several top players could be lost to overseas clubs.



Rapport also understands that there is resistance from players to accept salary cuts and even a 'rebellion', with some Bulls players and unions reportedly believed to be considering breakaway action.



However Bulls No 8 Josh Strauss, whose name was linked to the 'rebellion', denied the claim.



"Along with other senior players, I received calls from younger players about the proposed salary reductions being made public," Strauss said.

"There was a lot of concern and confusion, which is to be expected. The reality is that none of us is fully equipped to handle the situation, so we acted proactively and sought professional advice."

All rugby in the country is currently suspended due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff