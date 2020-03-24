NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Coronavirus delays... but White's Bulls appointment imminent

    2020-03-24 10:04

    It appears a foregone conclusion that former Springbok coach Jake White will become the Bulls' new director of rugby.

    Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

    Netwerk24 is reporting that "it's no secret" that White will soon have a job at Loftus Versfeld, with the coronavirus seemingly the only reason why the appointment has not yet been confirmed.

    Alfons Meyer, CEO of the Blue Bulls Company (BBCo), told the Afrikaans publication that a new appointment will be announcement before the end of March.

    White has been in talks with the Bulls in recent weeks and is now set to replace Alan Zondagh, who resigned as director of rugby in January to spend more time with his family.

    It is also believed that White has already attempted to lure a few players to Pretoria, with locks Jason Jenkins, Gerbrandt Grobler and Jacques du Plessis mentioned as being on White's radar.

    Jenkins is a former Bulls stalwart and played under White when the latter coached the Toyota Verblitz club in Japan, while Grobler, a former Stormers second row, played for Gloucester in England.

    Du Plessis, who can also play flank, is also a former Bull and played under White at Montpellier in France.

    White won the World Cup with the Springboks in 2007 and aside from Montpellier and Toyota Verblitz, also coached the Brumbies (Australia) and Sharks (South Africa).

    Pote Human is currently the Bulls' head coach and a recent report indicated that he could stay on under White, who is believed to rate Human highly.

    READ | Bulls, Lions all test negative for coronavirus

    - Compiled by Herman Mostert

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Coronavirus | Bulls, Lions all test...
    Pieter-Steph on rare injury: I...
    Rugby in New Zealand suspended for...
    Australian Super Rugby competition...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 27 March 2020
    • Hurricanes v Bulls, TBC 08:05
    • Reds v Brumbies, TBC 10:15
    Saturday, 28 March 2020
    • Highlanders v Crusaders, TBC 08:05
    • Waratahs v Sunwolves, TBC 10:15
    • Lions v Chiefs, TBC 15:05
    • Stormers v Rebels, TBC 17:15
    Friday, 03 April 2020
    • Crusaders v Blues, Orangetheory Stadium 08:05
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Sharks (Q)
    • Stormers (wc)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Bulls
    • Lions
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points | Super Rugby Week 7

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 7 of the 2020 Super Rugby season. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    After 6 weeks of Super Rugby action, which South African team appears most likely to challenge for overall honours?

    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     