Coronavirus delays... but White's Bulls appointment imminent

It appears a foregone conclusion that former Springbok coach Jake White will become the Bulls' new director of rugby.

Netwerk24 is reporting that "it's no secret" that White will soon have a job at Loftus Versfeld, with the coronavirus seemingly the only reason why the appointment has not yet been confirmed.

Alfons Meyer, CEO of the Blue Bulls Company (BBCo), told the Afrikaans publication that a new appointment will be announcement before the end of March.

White has been in talks with the Bulls in recent weeks and is now set to replace Alan Zondagh, who resigned as director of rugby in January to spend more time with his family.

It is also believed that White has already attempted to lure a few players to Pretoria, with locks Jason Jenkins, Gerbrandt Grobler and Jacques du Plessis mentioned as being on White's radar.

Jenkins is a former Bulls stalwart and played under White when the latter coached the Toyota Verblitz club in Japan, while Grobler, a former Stormers second row, played for Gloucester in England.

Du Plessis, who can also play flank, is also a former Bull and played under White at Montpellier in France.

White won the World Cup with the Springboks in 2007 and aside from Montpellier and Toyota Verblitz, also coached the Brumbies (Australia) and Sharks (South Africa).

Pote Human is currently the Bulls' head coach and a recent report indicated that he could stay on under White, who is believed to rate Human highly.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert