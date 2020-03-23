NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Coronavirus | Bulls, Lions all test negative

    2020-03-23 10:40

    The Bulls and Lions have received good news that their respective squads that returned from Australasia have all tested negative for the coronavirus.

    Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

    Both outfits had to cut short their Super Rugby tours after organisers earlier this month suspended the season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

    Rapport indicated on Sunday that the Bulls would remain in self-isolation until 30 March before a decision would be made whether they will return to training.

    A Lions spokesperson confirmed to Sport24 on Monday morning that their squad, including management, all tested negative and immediately went into self-isolation for 14 days.

    The Lions players are in contact with the medical team and are monitored on a daily basis, with the coaching staff keeping in touch with the team through video conferencing.

    Once they are out of self-isolation, Bulls coach Pote Human said the first step would be to start "mini exercises" with groups of five players.

    "Every player has been given a programme to follow at home, but it's not the same as the team environment," Human said.

    The Bulls had only started their Super Rugby tour with a 41-17 defeat to the Reds in Brisbane on 14 March before returning home.

    The Lions lost 43-10 to the Blues in Auckland on 14 March and were set to finish their tour against the Highlanders in Dunedin the following week. They lost 29-17 to the Waratahs and 37-17 to the Rebels in their first two tour games.

    - Compiled by Herman Mostert

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Pieter-Steph on rare injury: I...
    Rugby in New Zealand suspended for...
    Australian Super Rugby competition...
    Stormers' Roberts helps doctor on...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 27 March 2020
    • Hurricanes v Bulls, TBC 08:05
    • Reds v Brumbies, TBC 10:15
    Saturday, 28 March 2020
    • Highlanders v Crusaders, TBC 08:05
    • Waratahs v Sunwolves, TBC 10:15
    • Lions v Chiefs, TBC 15:05
    • Stormers v Rebels, TBC 17:15
    Friday, 03 April 2020
    • Crusaders v Blues, Orangetheory Stadium 08:05
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Sharks (Q)
    • Stormers (wc)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Bulls
    • Lions
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points | Super Rugby Week 7

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 7 of the 2020 Super Rugby season. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    After 6 weeks of Super Rugby action, which South African team appears most likely to challenge for overall honours?

    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     