    Cornal Hendricks to coach: 'I won't let you down!'

    2019-02-20 07:34

    Cape Town - One of the major stories of this weekend's Super Rugby action is the return of Springbok wing Cornal Hendricks

    Now 30-years-old, Hendricks has not played Super Rugby since 2015 when he was diagnosed with a heart condition that prematurely ended his playing career while he was at the Cheetahs.

    Since then, Hendricks has been on a mission to get back on the field and he has sought medical advice from all over the world. 

    There was a proposed move to Toulon that failed, but Hendricks has now been given a home with the Bulls at Loftus and he will start Saturday's clash against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires with Johnny Kotze out injured. 

    It will be an emotional moment for Hendricks, and coach Pote Human revealed on Tuesday that the player was extremely grateful to be given another crack at playing at the highest level.

    "He is very hungry and very positive about it," Human told media.

    "When I told him he was going to play he was just very excited and said, 'Coach, I won’t let you down.'

    "So I am very happy for him."

    Hendricks has been a part of the Bulls' pre-season but he was left out of last weekend's squad to face the Stormers with Human saying he needed a little more time.

    "He needs a chance as it is the only way he will get sharper. It is an opportunity for him," said Human.

    "There are a couple of guys who were unlucky, like Divan Rossouw and Jade Stighling, who are both knocking on the door.

    "It was a choice between those three and we decided to go with Cornal. He has been in Buenos Aires and played over there, so it will mean a lot to him."

    Kick-off on Saturday is at 23:40 (SA time). 

