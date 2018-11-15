NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Cornal Hendricks on return: I'm not scared

    2018-11-15 11:00

    Cape Town - New Bulls signing Cornal Hendricks says he has no fear about returning to professional rugby after a heart condition that threatened to end his career. 

    The 30-year-old wing has not played professional rugby since he represented the Cheetahs in 2015 when he received the news that he had a heart defect. 

    On the orders of medical professionals, Hendricks was forced to retire from rugby. 

    He would not give up, though, and continued to seek medical advice in the hope that he could return to rugby at the top level. 

    He hoped that had happened when he joined Toulon on a trial in late 2016, but the French club opted against signing the Springbok with fears over his medical condition believed to be the main reason. 

    Now, though, Hendricks has a home at Loftus with the Bulls having taken the plunge to sign him. 

    There are obvious concerns over Hendricks's wellbeing, but he is adamant that there is nothing to worry about. 

    "I respect everybody's opinion but I have been cleared by two of the top specialists in the world," he said at a Bulls press conference on Thursday.

    "I have been playing for three years now, not at the highest level but at different tournament and Sevens events and things like that.

    "I'm not scared. I'm looking forward to it and I feel like I'm five years younger."

    Hendricks, who has 12 Test caps to his name, added that playing in the green and gold again would always be in the back of his mind. 

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Tana Umaga replaced as head coach of...
    Key Wallabies set to be rested from...
    25% Stormers pay cut fear rocks...
    Bulls ‘in advanced stages’ of...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Results

    04 August 2018
    28 July 2018
    21 July 2018
    20 July 2018
    14 July 2018
    13 July 2018
    07 July 2018
    06 July 2018
    30 June 2018
    29 June 2018
    03 June 2018
    02 June 2018
    01 June 2018
    26 May 2018
    25 May 2018
    19 May 2018
    18 May 2018
    12 May 2018
    11 May 2018
    05 May 2018
    04 May 2018
    28 April 2018
    27 April 2018
    22 April 2018
    21 April 2018
    20 April 2018
    14 April 2018
    13 April 2018
    07 April 2018
    06 April 2018
    01 April 2018
    31 March 2018
    30 March 2018
    24 March 2018
    23 March 2018
    18 March 2018
    17 March 2018
    16 March 2018
    10 March 2018
    09 March 2018
    03 March 2018
    02 March 2018
    24 February 2018
    23 February 2018
    17 February 2018
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Lions (Q)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Stormers
    • Bulls
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby final

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after the 2018 Super Rugby final between the Crusaders and Lions in Christchurch. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Who will win the 2018 Rugby Championships?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     