Controversial Kiwi ref in charge at Kings Park

Cape Town - Controversial New Zealand referee Mike Fraser will take charge of Saturday’s Super Rugby clash between the Sharks and Chiefs in Durban (15:05 kick-off).



Fraser was in charge of last weekend’s match between the Stormers and Chiefs in Cape Town and was criticised for his performance afterwards.



Former Springbok coach Nick Mallett questioned why a New Zealand referee gets to referee a New Zealand team playing away from home, while the Stormers confirmed they had laid a complaint at SANZAAR over Fraser’s officiating.

SANZAAR however on Tuesday insisted they were happy with the standard of officiating and rewarded Fraser with the refereeing duties for Saturday’s match at Kings Park.

Fraser will be assisted by South Africans Marius van der Westhuizen and Archie Sehlako, with Willie Vos the television match official (TMO).

Another Kiwi, Nick Briant, will referee the later game between the Lions and Brumbies in Johannesburg (17:15).

Briant will be assisted by the South African duo of Quinton Immelman and Stephan Geldenhuys, with Marius Jonker the TMO.

Earlier on Saturday, Australia’s Nic Berry will referee the Stormers’ duel with the Sunwolves in Hong Kong (07:15 SA time), while Argentina’s Federico Anselmi will take charge of the late game between the Jaguares and Bulls in Buenos Aires (23:40 SA time).

Super Rugby referees: Week 14