CONFIRMED: Pote Human to coach Bulls

Cape Town - Pote Human was confirmed as head coach of the Bulls' Super Rugby team at a press conference in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Human, who had taken charge of the Blue Bulls in this year's Currie Cup, will take over the vacancy left by New Zealander John Mitchell, who has joined England as their defence coach.

The Pretoria-franchise also confirmed the appointment of Alan Zondagh as their director of rugby.

Zondagh, who signed a three-year deal at the Bulls, coached Eastern Province and Western Province in the 1990s before leaving for England where he coached London Scottish. He was also the Director of Rugby at Saracens and later fulfilled the same role at Boland. In recent years, he has run the Rugby Performance Centre (RPC) in Riebeek West in the Western Cape.

It's no secret that the Bulls were eager to appoint former Springbok lock Victor Matfield as head coach, but an agreement could not be reached between the two parties.

Southern Kings coach Deon Davids was also in the running but was not the preferred candidate.