Combrinck not giving up Bok dream

Cape Town - Ruan Combrinck has not given up hope of representing the Springboks in future.

The Lions utility back has not added to the seven Tests he played in 2016 as injury worries have somewhat set back his career.

Combrinck told Netwerk24 on Wednesday that the desire to play for the Springboks is still strong.

“It will always be a dream to again play for the Springboks. It’s a very special feeling to run out in that jersey,” Combrinck said.

The 28-year-old returned to action playing at fullback for the Golden Lions XV in the SuperSport Rugby Challenge against the Blue Bulls last weekend.

Combrinck, who is equally adept at fullback and wing, says his main priority right now is to get back into the Lions’ Super Rugby side.



The Lions are busy preparing for Saturday’s clash against the Sharks in Durban, with coach Swys de Bruin to name his team later on Thursday.



The Lions currently top the South African Conference, having won eight of 14 games.



They will however be eager to win at Kings Park as the second-placed team in the conference, the Jaguares, are just six points adrift and have a game in hand.



The Lions have a bye next week, before concluding their regular season action at home against the Bulls on July 14.