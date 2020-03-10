'Colour card' blamed for Loftus jersey confusion

Sanzaar, the southern hemisphere's rugby governing body, says it hopes that the jersey confusion which occurred in the Bulls v Highlanders game can be avoided in future.

There was chaos in first half of the encounter at Loftus Versfeld last Saturday when both teams ran out with similar-looking jerseys.



The Bulls wore their regular blue kit, while the Highlanders' sea-green colour made it difficult to distinguish between the teams.



The Bulls, who trailed 10-5 at half-time, then changed into a yellow and white strip before running out 38-13 victors.



Greg Thomas, a spokesperson for Sanzaar, told Netwerk24 that they were happy that the issue was sorted out at half-time and that the governing body would take note of what transpired.

Sanzaar is responsible for approving teams' jerseys and a "colour card" is made of all the matches. However, Thomas said on the colour card it looked as though there was enough of a contrast between the two jerseys.

The governing body did not indicate whose responsibility it was to intervene prior to the match.



Meanwhile, Blue Bulls Company CEO Alfons Meyer said he was surprised that Sanzaar approved the jerseys.

"You could see in the first half some of the players were struggling with it. Luckily we had the yellow jerseys on hand at Loftus," Meyer told the Afrikaans publication.



Meyer added that the yellow and white kit was originally designed for their away match against the Waratahs on March 21.



The Bulls boss continued: "This year we didn't want to make a home and away kit, as well as a Captain America jersey. Before the competition started we asked the Waratahs if they would consider playing in their white jerseys when we tour there but they refused.



"The plan was for the yellow jersey to be an exclusive one with only 1 000 produced, but now it looks like there won't be a supporters' jersey. They team will wear the (yellow and white) jersey against the Waratahs and there may only be about 30 of it (produced)."

The Bulls start their Australasian tour this weekend against the Reds in Brisbane (March 14), before facing the Waratahs (Tamworth, New South Wales, March 21), Hurricanes (Wellington, March 27) and Chiefs (Hamilton, April 4).

Bulls touring squad:

Trevor Nyakane, Jaco Visagie, Lizo Gqoboka, Muller Uys, Josh Strauss, Marco van Staden, Ruan Nortje, Ian Groenewald, Corniel Els, Gerhard Steenekamp, Wiehahn Herbst, Ryno Pieterse, Ruan Steenkamp, Dayan van der Westhuizen, Louis van der Westhuizen, Embrose Papier, Manie Libbok, Rosko Specman, Johnny Kotze, Franco Naude, Cornal Hendricks, Warrick Gelant, Ivan van Zyl, Morne Steyn, Divan Rossouw, Marco Jansen van Vuren, Burger Odendaal

Bulls v Highlanders (Gallo Images)

- Compiled by Herman Mostert