NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Coetzee lures Bok centre to Japan - report

    2019-04-29 08:42

    Cape Town - Bulls and Springbok centre Jesse Kriel has been linked with a move to Japan after this year's Rugby World Cup.

    Rapport indicated on Sunday that Kriel is likely to join the Canon Eagles, who are coached by former Springbok coach Allister Coetzee.

    The Afrikaans publication reported that Kriel has already informed the Bulls and SA Rugby about his intention to accept an offer from a Japanese club.

    Just last week, it was reported that Coetzee had also lured Stormers fullback SP Marais to the Canon Eagles.

    Coetzee, who coached the Springboks in the 2016 and 2017 seasons, has been the head coach of the Canon Eagles since 2018.

    The report added that the Bulls are fighting hard to avoid a Springbok player exodus. Flyhalf Handre Pollard, scrumhalf Ivan van Zyl and flank Marco van Staden have reportedly also received lucrative offers from overseas clubs, but have not decided on their futures yet.

    "We have a potential crisis on our hands. It'll be a big loss, but we can't say much about it at the moment," Bulls CEO Alfons Meyer said.

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Fleck: The small margins have cost us
    All Blacks injury 'crisis' eases as...
    Sharks boss Du Preez set for tough...
    5 talking points: Super Rugby - Week...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 03 May 2019
    • Crusaders v Sharks, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Reds v Sunwolves, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
    Saturday, 04 May 2019
    • Hurricanes v Rebels, Westpac Stadium 07:15
    • Highlanders v Chiefs, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
    • Brumbies v Blues, GIO Stadium 11:45
    • Bulls v Waratahs, Loftus Versfeld 15:05
    • Jaguares v Stormers, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 21:40
    Friday, 10 May 2019
    • Blues v Hurricanes, Eden Park 09:35
    • Rebels v Reds, AAMI Park 11:45
    • Bulls v Crusaders, Loftus Versfeld 19:10
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    27 April 2019
    26 April 2019
    20 April 2019
    19 April 2019
    13 April 2019
    12 April 2019
    06 April 2019
    05 April 2019
    30 March 2019
    29 March 2019
    24 March 2019
    23 March 2019
    22 March 2019
    16 March 2019
    15 March 2019
    09 March 2019
    08 March 2019
    02 March 2019
    01 March 2019
    23 February 2019
    22 February 2019
    16 February 2019
    15 February 2019
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Sharks (Q)
    • Bulls (wc)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Stormers (wc)
    • Lions
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby - Week 11

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 11 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     