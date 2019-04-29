Coetzee lures Bok centre to Japan - report

Cape Town - Bulls and Springbok centre Jesse Kriel has been linked with a move to Japan after this year's Rugby World Cup.



Rapport indicated on Sunday that Kriel is likely to join the Canon Eagles, who are coached by former Springbok coach Allister Coetzee.



The Afrikaans publication reported that Kriel has already informed the Bulls and SA Rugby about his intention to accept an offer from a Japanese club.



Just last week, it was reported that Coetzee had also lured Stormers fullback SP Marais to the Canon Eagles.

Coetzee, who coached the Springboks in the 2016 and 2017 seasons, has been the head coach of the Canon Eagles since 2018.

The report added that the Bulls are fighting hard to avoid a Springbok player exodus. Flyhalf Handre Pollard, scrumhalf Ivan van Zyl and flank Marco van Staden have reportedly also received lucrative offers from overseas clubs, but have not decided on their futures yet.



"We have a potential crisis on our hands. It'll be a big loss, but we can't say much about it at the moment," Bulls CEO Alfons Meyer said.