Chiliboy faces nervy few hours waiting for B-sample results
2019-04-01 12:47
Cape
Town - Sharks and
Springbok hooker Chiliboy
Ralepelle faces a nervy few hours with the results of his
B-sample test after another doping allegation expected on Tuesday.
The 32-year-old has had two
previous run-ins with illegal substances and was given a two-year ban in 2014
having tested positive for Drostanolone while at French club Toulouse.
The other incident came in 2010
when, along with Bok wing Bjorn Basson, Ralepelle was sent home from the
end-of-year tour after traces of the banned substance Methylhexanamine had been
found in his system.
Both players were proved
innocent, though, with SA Rugby having been at fault for providing them with
the wrong supplements.
This latest allegation could
prove to be the final nail in the coffin for the 32-year-old Ralepelle if the
results do not go his way.
Ralepelle allegedly tested
positive for a banned substance in January when the South African Institute for
Drug-Free Sport (Saids) performed a random drug tests at Kings Park.
Since then, Ralepelle has
insisted that he did not take anything illegal to his knowledge, while he does
confirm testing positive for Zeranol - a legal substance used to promote the
growth of livestock.
Speaking to Sport24 on
Monday, South African Institute for Drug Free Sport (SAIDS) CEO Khalid Galant confirmed that he was
expecting the results of the B-sample to be released by the laboratory on
Tuesday.
When that happens, Ralepelle and
his legal team will be informed of what the result is, and only then will the
information be made public.
The B-sample tests the same
sample of urine that was used in the A-sample, so results of the B-sample test
almost never provide different outcomes.
"If the B-sample comes back
positive, then we proceed with the charge," Galant said.
"The athlete can either
accept the findings or he can contest them, and if he does that then we set a
date and move on to a hearing."
The only way that Ralepelle will
be able to continue his Super Rugby season with the Sharks immediately is if
the B-sample comes back negative.
If it comes back positive and he
contests the findings, then the suspension will stand until the case is
completed.
The Sharks, meanwhile, are facing
a hooker crisis currently with Akker van der Merwe expected to face a lengthy
ban following his red card over the weekend while Craig Burden is also set to
be sidelined for an extended period with a bicep injury.