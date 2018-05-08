NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Chiefs coach: Hard to see SA teams leaving Super Rugby

    2018-05-08 12:52

    Lloyd Burnard

    Cape Town - Chiefs coach Colin Cooper says it is difficult to imagine a Super Rugby competition without the participation of South African teams.

    The New Zealanders are in Cape Town where they are preparing for Saturday's clash against the Stormers at Newlands. 

    There has been a noticeable frustration, particularly among South African supporters, over the current state of Super Rugby. 

    Crowd attendances remain a problem, though the Stormers and Bulls did pull over 30 000 people to Newlands last weekend, while the perceived inconsistency when it comes to officiating has also left consumers frustrated. 

    Then, earlier this week, SANZAAR was forced to squash rumours that South Africa's franchises were plotting their exit from the competition for more lucrative options up north at the end of the current broadcast deal, which runs until 2020. 

    Lions president Kevin de Klerk was also quoted this week as saying that the money on offer from Europe could impact on the future of South African franchises. 

    For Cooper, though, Super Rugby just wouldn't be the same without the South African sides. 

    "I can't imagine that," Cooper said.

    "I don't know what it is, but Super Rugby has been around for so long and South Africa, New Zealand and Australia have really formed the competition.

    "All the countries, particularly South Africa and New Zealand, have been rewarded for the tough competition that it is.

    "The travel is probably the negative of the competition, but I'm sure the people above (SANZAAR) can organise it so that the travel is not such a major factor."

    Cooper stopped short, though, of saying that there were concerns over the quality of the Super Rugby product as a whole. 

    "I don't sense that frustration from the public," he said.

    Public perceptions aside, Cooper believes that the South African teams have improved significantly this year.

    "They're looking dangerous," he said.

    "I think all the South African teams are playing a more balanced game with expansiveness and using their set piece.

    "I think South African rugby is looking exciting and looking good."

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Loffie: USA not quite ready for Super...
    Kiwi scribe: Super Rugby refs allow...
    WATCH: Lions brave near-freezing...
    Nathan Charles: The boys will bounce...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 11 May 2018
    • Blues v Hurricanes, Eden Park 09:35
    Saturday, 12 May 2018
    • Sunwolves v Reds, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium 05:15
    • Crusaders v Waratahs, AMI Stadium 07:15
    • Highlanders v Lions, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
    • Brumbies v Rebels, GIO Stadium 11:45
    • Stormers v Chiefs, Cape Town 15:05
    • Bulls v Sharks, Loftus Versfeld 17:15
    Friday, 18 May 2018
    • Hurricanes v Reds, Westpac Stadium 09:35
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    05 May 2018
    04 May 2018
    28 April 2018
    27 April 2018
    22 April 2018
    21 April 2018
    20 April 2018
    14 April 2018
    13 April 2018
    07 April 2018
    06 April 2018
    01 April 2018
    31 March 2018
    30 March 2018
    24 March 2018
    23 March 2018
    18 March 2018
    17 March 2018
    16 March 2018
    10 March 2018
    09 March 2018
    03 March 2018
    02 March 2018
    24 February 2018
    23 February 2018
    17 February 2018
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 12

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 12 of the 2018 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Who will finish top of the SA Conference in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     