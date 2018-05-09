NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Cheetahs flank to join Bulls - report

    2018-05-09 06:51

    Cape Town - Cheetahs flank Paul Schoeman is reportedly set to leave the Bloemfontein-franchise to join the Bulls.

    According to Netwerk24, Schoeman is yet to sign a contract with his new team, but it appears a done deal that he will further his career in Pretoria.

    Meanwhile another loose forward, Rynier Bernardo, is also set to leave the Cheetahs, reportedly for a club in Japan.

    This follows a report published on Tuesday confirming the departure of 11 Cheetahs players - as well as coach Rory Duncan.

    Captain Francois Venter and Duncan are off to join the Worcester Warriors in England while others to leave are Torsten van Jaarsveld (Bayonne, France), Fred Zeilinga (Canon Eagles, Japan), Carl Wegner, Reniel Hugo, Clinton Swart (all Verblitz, Japan), Uzair Cassiem, Clayton Blommetjies (both Scarlets, Wales), Tom Botha (Ospreys, Wales) and Niel Marais (Jubilo, Japan).

    Springbok utility back Johan Goosen, meanwhile, is off to Montpellier in France having helped out at the Cheetahs in recent weeks.

    Franco Smith will take over from Duncan as Cheetahs coach.

