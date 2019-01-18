Cheetahs could loan scrum guru to Bulls

Cape Town - Cheetahs scrum coach Daan Human could join the Bulls on a loan agreement in this year's Super Rugby competition.



According to Netwerk24, the Cheetahs and Bulls are yet to come to an official agreement regarding the services of Human but it does appear that he could spend some time with the Bulls in 2019.



Earlier reports had linked Human, who was the Free State Cheetahs’ head coach in last year’s Currie Cup, to Pretoria but the Bloemfontein franchise is reluctant to let him go.



Human,who played four Tests as a prop for the Springboks in 2002, could join the Bulls once the Cheetahs' PRO14 commitments are completed.



The Cheetahs play their final PRO14 group match against the Southern Kings in Bloemfontein on April 26.



They are currently sixth in Conference A, with only three wins from 11 matches and it will take some effort to make the knockout stages.



This means that Human could join the Bulls on their Australasian trip in May.



The Bulls open their Super Rugby campaign at home against the Stormers on February 16.

