    Bulls without Bok lock Snyman in 2020

    2019-05-14 13:14

    Cape Town - The Bulls on Tuesday confirmed that lock RG Snyman has signed a contract with Japanese club Honda Heat.

    This follows the other big news that flyhalf Handre Pollard will depart for French club Montpellier at the end of the season and the two-year signing of Morne Steyn in his place.

    Bulls CEO Alfons Meyer told Netwerk24 that Snyman will not be available for the Bulls in next year's Super Rugby competition.

    The Bulls, however, hope to have him available for the 2021 season, with Meyer saying they were looking at negotiating a similar contract to what All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock has signed with New Zealand Rugby.

    Whitelock's four year-year deal allows him to miss next year's Super Rugby competition to play for the Panasonic Wild Knights in Japan.

    "We're confident that RG will return in 2021," Meyer said.

    Meanwhile, a Bulls spokesperson earlier confirmed to Sport 24 that they had signed Steyn, with Pollard to leave after this year's Rugby World Cup.

    Next year, the Bulls will also be without centre Jesse Kriel, who has signed with the Canon Eagles in Japan, and locks Jason Jenkins and Lood de Jager, who both signed long-term deals with the Canon Eagles (Japan) and Sale Sharks (England) respectively.

