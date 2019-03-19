NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Bulls welcome back several stalwarts from injury

    2019-03-19 07:44

    Cape Town - The Bulls on Monday welcomed back several players from injury as they started preparations for this weekend's Super Rugby clash against the Chiefs.

    The men from Pretoria had a bye last week and team doctor Herman Rossouw gave a positive injury report to start the training week.

    "There's no new concerns. Quite a few guys are making their return. Marco van Staden and Travis Ismaiel recovered completely and will both fall in today (Monday). Eli Snyman has also recovered from his AC injury so he is training fully with the team, as well as Ruan Steenkamp, who has recovered from concussion.

    "Jaco Visagie has recovered fully from his ankle surgery and will also be available for selection, as well as Aston Fortuin, who has a sprain of his big toe.

    "Johnny Kotze has recovered well from meningitis and is starting team training this week. We'll see how his fitness looks after a four-week period out and make a call on him later in the week.

    "Burger Odendaal has also recovered fully from a SC sprain on his chest. He is also available for selection."

    Regarding players on the longer-term injury list, Rossouw added: "Duncan Matthews is still out for about two weeks... RG Snyman also for about two weeks. And then our long-term injuries for more than six weeks include Lood de Jager,  Marco Janse van Vuren, Marnitz Boshoff and Edgar Marutlulle.”

    Saturday's clash at Loftus Versfeld is scheduled for 15:05.

