NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Bulls welcome back Bok duo ahead of Lions derby

    2019-06-11 06:49

    Pretoria - The Bulls have been boosted by the return to fitness of Springbok duo Jesse Kriel and Warrick Gelant ahead of Saturday's South African Super Rugby derby against the Lions at Loftus Versfeld.

    Kriel has recovered from an ankle injury sustained against the Stormers in April, while Gelant is fit again after struggling with a hamstring issue.

    The Bulls received further good news on Monday when wing Rosko Specman was declared fit after also struggling with a sore hamstring.

    There was, however, some bad news as team doctor Herman Rossouw confirmed that hooker Schalk Brits and flank Marco van Staden sustained concussion in the 24-all draw with the Highlanders in Dunedin last weekend.

    "They will follow our concussion protocol and make a gradual return to training. The question on their availability will only be answered later this week," Rossouw said.

    The Bulls are second in the SA conference and fifth overall heading into the final weekend of round-robin play.

    Saturday's clash is scheduled for 17:15.

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    S15: The finishing berth NOBODY wants
    Kiwi coach hits out at Stormers'...
    WRAP: Super Rugby - Round 17
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 14 June 2019
    • Highlanders v Waratahs, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
    • Rebels v Chiefs, AAMI Park 11:45
    Saturday, 15 June 2019
    • Jaguares v Sunwolves, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 00:10
    • Hurricanes v Blues, Westpac Stadium 09:35
    • Brumbies v Reds, GIO Stadium 11:45
    • Stormers v Sharks, Cape Town 15:05
    • Bulls v Lions, Loftus Versfeld 17:15
    Friday, 21 June 2019
    • TBC v TBC, TBC 14:00
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    08 June 2019
    07 June 2019
    01 June 2019
    31 May 2019
    25 May 2019
    24 May 2019
    18 May 2019
    17 May 2019
    12 May 2019
    11 May 2019
    10 May 2019
    04 May 2019
    03 May 2019
    27 April 2019
    26 April 2019
    20 April 2019
    19 April 2019
    13 April 2019
    12 April 2019
    06 April 2019
    05 April 2019
    30 March 2019
    29 March 2019
    24 March 2019
    23 March 2019
    22 March 2019
    16 March 2019
    15 March 2019
    09 March 2019
    08 March 2019
    02 March 2019
    01 March 2019
    23 February 2019
    22 February 2019
    16 February 2019
    15 February 2019
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Jaguares (Q)
    • Bulls (wc)
    • Lions (wc)
    • Stormers (wc)
    • Sharks
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 17

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 17 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     