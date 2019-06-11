Bulls welcome back Bok duo ahead of Lions derby

Pretoria - The Bulls have been boosted by the return to fitness of Springbok duo Jesse Kriel and Warrick Gelant ahead of Saturday's South African Super Rugby derby against the Lions at Loftus Versfeld.



Kriel has recovered from an ankle injury sustained against the Stormers in April, while Gelant is fit again after struggling with a hamstring issue.



The Bulls received further good news on Monday when wing Rosko Specman was declared fit after also struggling with a sore hamstring.



There was, however, some bad news as team doctor Herman Rossouw confirmed that hooker Schalk Brits and flank Marco van Staden sustained concussion in the 24-all draw with the Highlanders in Dunedin last weekend.



"They will follow our concussion protocol and make a gradual return to training. The question on their availability will only be answered later this week," Rossouw said.



The Bulls are second in the SA conference and fifth overall heading into the final weekend of round-robin play.



Saturday's clash is scheduled for 17:15.