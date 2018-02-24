Bulls v Lions WILL pack them in!

Rob Houwing, Sport24 chief writer
Cape Town – Soberingly, just over 10,000 people were coaxed to
Emirates Airline Park on Saturday, and apparently a little under that figure to
Loftus.
Neither Super Rugby gate will have pleased the bean counters,
you can be sure … especially as this is early season when interest ought to be
particularly high yet there have been some low turnouts at various venues
competition-wide.
That should change greatly for the better at the Pretoria
venue next weekend, when the Lions – two from two and picking up a nice head of
steam -- drive up the motorway for a Highveld derby (Saturday, 17:15) with a
Bulls team likely to be ecstatic from a famous 21-19 triumph over the respected
Hurricanes in their first fixture of the season.
Former Springbok and Stormers captain Corne Krige, a neutral
from much further south, was moved to say on Twitter afterwards that he was
“super impressed (with the Bulls) … if they can continue to combine power with
skill they will be very successful”.
Considering how high-riding the ‘Canes have been in recent
times – champions in 2016, the third most log points last year – the result
represented a fabulous start for the intended resurrection of the Bulls under
the charge of John Mitchell.
As early as the first three minutes, before the
disappointingly modest audience, the home side already looked unrecognisable
from the outfit who staggered through 2017, ending 15th of the 18
teams and winning only four of 15 matches.
They shifted their attack from one side of the unusually
lush park to the other, patient and purposeful, before the avalanche of phases
was rewarded with left wing Johnny Kotze (as big-hearted a performance as any
teammate) romping over.
Of course the wily, free-spirited ‘Canes don’t exactly lose
their composure or lustre in such situations, and quickly got into the contest
themselves.
The try count ended up being three apiece, but few could
have begrudged the Bulls their upset triumph.
There has so clearly been a serious, collective upskilling
at Loftus and that was especially evident in the first half.
But they also proved after the break that certain
time-honoured Bulls hallmarks remain, showing limb-clattering commitment and
physicality when play inevitably lost some tempo on the heavy pitch and in the
thin air at this fledgling stage of the competition.
The general relish of the Bulls pack, notably raw experience-wise
in certain berths, was aided in no small measure by the towering performances –
and not just because they are very lanky men – of locks RG Snyman and Lood de
Jager.
They put themselves about tirelessly both at close quarters
and in open play, the former making a couple of long-range charges in the clear
and in one instance fittingly offloading to his second-row companion for a
pleasing touch-down in the corner with two defenders trying desperately to
barge him out.
When they necessarily get down to watching the Loftus video
closely, the Lions, runners-up for the last two years, will be left in no doubt
that they’re in for a major scrap next weekend.
But they will also do so feeling pretty chipper about their
own game after respective early home victories over the Sharks and Jaguares.
The Lions only cranked up their attacking desire against the
Argentineans in their latest clash (47-27), even if execution didn’t match good
intention and progressive spirit on many occasions -- which helped prevent a
proper rout for the tourists.
Still, by notching seven tries to three, Warren Whiteley’s
men comfortably banked the maximum of five points from the encounter and there
was lots to like about their almost ceaseless enterprise, nippy wings Aphiwe
Dyantyi and Sylvian Mahuza again revelling as a result.
Whether the Bulls are capable of claiming another
heavyweight scalp next Saturday is an intriguing question, but one that should
do a power of good to ticket sales.
In last year’s Super Rugby, the Lions humiliated their
neighbours 51-14 in the lone clash in Johannesburg, but the Bulls clearly seem
hell-bent on preventing outcomes like that in 2018.
Next weekend’s
fixtures (home teams first, all kick-offs SA time):
Friday: Blues v Chiefs, 08:35; Reds v Brumbies, 11:00.
Saturday: Crusaders v Stormers, 08:35; Sunwolves v Rebels, 11:00; Sharks v
Waratahs, 15:05; Bulls v Lions, 17:15; Jaguares v Hurricanes, 23:40. Bye:
Highlanders.
