Bulls to lure Bok prop away from Saracens?

Cape Town - The Bulls are reportedly eager to secure the services of Saracens' Springbok prop Vincent Koch.

Koch's agent, Gert van der Merwe, told Netwerk24 that the Bulls have expressed interest in luring Koch back to Pretoria.

The report states that SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus would organise for the governing body to assist the Bulls in a join-contract deal for Koch.

Koch, who has been at Saracens since 2016, has been linked with a move away after confirmation that the English club will be relegated from the Premiership due to due to breaching the competition's salary cap.

Reports suggest that several frontline players could now leave the European champions.



The 29-year-old Koch is contracted at Saracens until 2023 and whether he opts to join the Bulls remains an open question.



He reportedly has other deals consider, including from Premiership clubs Sale Sharks and Harlequins, while French Top 14 giants Montpellier are also interested.

Koch played for the Blue Bulls in 2012 after coming through the Varsity Cup system with UP-Tuks.

The burly front-ranker played four years for the Pumas and also had two Super Rugby seasons with the Stormers in 2015 and 2016.

He was a member of the Springboks' victorious World Cup campaign in Japan last year and boasts 21 Tests since making his debut in 2015.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert