    Bulls to go into self-isolation for 14 days

    2020-03-16 10:00

    The Bulls' touring squad will go into self-isolation for 14 days as a precaution following their return from Australia.

    The Bulls had only started their tour with a 41-17 defeat to the Reds in Brisbane on Saturday before returning home after Super Rugby organisers suspended the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    "The entire touring group will go into self-isolation for 14 days," a statement released by the Blue Bulls Company (BBCo) on Sunday stated.

    "BBCo management has also urged all the other players (Juniors and SuperSport Rugby Challenge) not to report to Loftus for regular duty until further notice.

    "The welfare and safety of our players and the public is our first priority and we will abide with the relative governing bodies and authorities."

    The Bulls are expected to arrive back in South Africa on Monday.

    They were scheduled to play the Waratahs, Hurricanes and Chiefs over the next three weeks.

    - Compiled by Sport24 staff

    Read More On:  bulls super rugby pretoria rugby

