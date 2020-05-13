Bulls target Ashley Johnson earmarked for RFU coaching job

Former Springbok loose-forward Ashley Johnson declined an approach from the Bulls and chose instead to remain at English club London Wasps, where he’s been based since leaving the Cheetahs in 2012.

Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

Johnson, who narrowly missed out on a place in the 2011 Springbok World Cup squad, was one of the first players reported to be on new Bulls director of rugby Jake White’s most wanted list. However, Johnson declined the opportunity because it would cause too much disruption to his family to move back to South Africa.