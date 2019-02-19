NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Bulls sweating on Bok hooker for Jaguares clash

    2019-02-19 06:57

    Cape Town - The high-flying Bulls could be without Springbok hooker Schalk Brits for their Super Rugby trip to Argentina this weekend.

    Having smashed the Stormers 40-3 in their season-opener at Loftus on Saturday, the Stormers now turn their attention to the Jaguares on Saturday. 

    Brits, on debut for the Bulls having come out of a brief retirement at the request of Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus, was one of the many Bulls players to impress against the Stormers on Saturday. 

    He was forced to leave the field early, however, with a calf strain and the Bulls confirmed in their injury report on Monday that a decision on his availability for the Jaguares would be taken later in the week. 

    There was some good news for coach Pote Human, though.

    Jaco Visagie, Jano Venter and Roelof Smit were all all believed to be close to a return to full fitness. 

    Saturday's match kicks off at 23:40 (SA time). 

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Lood looks right stuff as Bulls...
    Treu to accept retrenchment package...
    Squire the latest to leave NZ shores...
    Human: Bulls can surprise a few teams...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 22 February 2019
    • Highlanders v Reds, Forsyth Barr Stadium 08:35
    Saturday, 23 February 2019
    • Sunwolves v Waratahs, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium 06:15
    • Crusaders v Hurricanes, AMI Stadium 08:35
    • Brumbies v Chiefs, GIO Stadium 10:45
    • Sharks v Blues, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 15:05
    • Stormers v Lions, Cape Town 17:15
    • Jaguares v Bulls, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    Friday, 01 March 2019
    • Hurricanes v Brumbies, Westpac Stadium 08:35
    • Rebels v Highlanders, AAMI Park 10:45
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Bulls (Q)
    • Sharks (WC)
    • Lions (wc)
    • Jaguares
    • Stormers
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 1

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 1 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     