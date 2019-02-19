Bulls sweating on Bok hooker for Jaguares clash

Cape Town - The high-flying Bulls could be without Springbok hooker Schalk Brits for their Super Rugby trip to Argentina this weekend.

Having smashed the Stormers 40-3 in their season-opener at Loftus on Saturday, the Stormers now turn their attention to the Jaguares on Saturday.

Brits, on debut for the Bulls having come out of a brief retirement at the request of Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus, was one of the many Bulls players to impress against the Stormers on Saturday.

He was forced to leave the field early, however, with a calf strain and the Bulls confirmed in their injury report on Monday that a decision on his availability for the Jaguares would be taken later in the week.

There was some good news for coach Pote Human, though.

Jaco Visagie, Jano Venter and Roelof Smit were all all believed to be close to a return to full fitness.

Saturday's match kicks off at 23:40 (SA time).