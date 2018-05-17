Bulls surprise with Libbok at flyhalf

Cape Town - Bulls coach John Mitchell has named his team for Saturday’s Super Rugby encounter against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires.



Former Junior Springbok Manie Libbok has been named at flyhalf, with regular pivot Handre Pollard moving to inside centre in place of the injured Burger Odendaal.



Pollard takes over the captaincy from Odendaal.



Up front, Mitchell was also forced to make changes after injuries to lock Lood de Jager and prop Lizo Gqoboka.



As such, Trevor Nyakane moves back to loosehead prop, with Conraad van Vuuren the new tighthead.



Jason Jenkins moves from flank to lock to take De Jager’s spot, with Thembelani Bholi coming into the loose trio.

Saturday's clash is scheduled for 23:40 (SA time).

Teams:



Jaguares



TBA



Bulls



15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Travis Ismiael, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Handre Pollard (captain), 11 Johnny Kotze, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Marco van Staden, 7 Thembelani Bholi, 6 Roelof Smit, 5 RG Snyman, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Conraad van Vuuren, 2 Adriaan Strauss, 1 Trevor Nyakane



Substitutes: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Nqobisiwe Mxoli, 18 Frans van Wyk, 19 Hendre Stassen, 20 Nic de Jager, 21 Andre Warner, 22 JT Jackson, 23 Divan Rossouw