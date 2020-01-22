Bulls suffer blow as Van Staden sidelined for 6 weeks

Cape Town - The Bulls have been hit by a heavy injury blow with the news that Springbok flank Marco van Staden has been ruled out for six weeks due to concussion.

Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

According to the supersport.com website, Van Staden - nicknamed “Eskom” by his team-mates for his tackling that often “puts the lights out” of opposition - took a heavy hit a week ago in the opening pre-season game against Tuks and was immediately removed from the field by the medical personnel.

While it was expected that he would be available for the team’s opening Super Rugby game against the Sharks, the news comes as a bit of a setback to the Bulls ahead of the match.

For a player to be ruled out of contention for a concussion for six weeks underlines the seriousness of the hit, and doctors will always err on the side of caution when it comes to a head injury.