Bulls still without Odendaal, Nyakane

Pretoria - Bulls captain Burger Odendaal will remain sidelined for their Super Rugby encounter against the Jaguares at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (15:05 kick-off).



Odendaal missed last weekend’s 42-37 defeat to the Sunwolves in Singapore due to a calf sprain and Bulls team doctor Herman Rossouw confirmed on Monday that the midfielder will not be ready in time for this weekend’s match.



Rossouw also confirmed that Springbok prop Trevor Nyakane will remain sidelined for at least another week.



Nyakane has struggled with a rib injury in recent times which also kept him out of the Springboks’ three-Test series against England last month.



Rossouw said Nyakane could return for the Bulls’ final round-robin clash against the Lions in Johannesburg on July 14.



The good news for the Bulls was that there were no new injuries to report after the Sunwolves games.



The squad has also been bolstered by the return of prop Matthys Basson (concussion) and flyhalf Marnitz Boshoff (meniscus surgery), with both players available for selection this weekend.



Wing Travis Ismaiel is making progress in his recovery from injury and will take part in selected training sessions this week.

He will, however, not be available for selection against the Jagaures.