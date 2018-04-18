Bulls set to extend John Mitchell's contract

Cape Town - The Bulls are reportedly set to extend the contract of coach John Mitchell by a further two years.

The Bulls appointed Mitchell in May last year when it was announced that he would become their executive of rugby.

Mitchell also took over the head coaching responsibilities midway through last year's Currie Cup and has led the Bulls to a few impressive wins in Super Rugby this year - the most recent being a 40-10 win over the Sharks in Durban.

According to Netwerk24, Mitchell's contract is set to be extended until 2021 at a board meeting on Wednesday night.

It is believed that Mitchell initially only signed a two-year deal.

The Bulls are currently eighth on the overall Super Rugby standings, having won three of their seven games.

They also lie second in the South African Conference - 11 points behind the Lions but with a game in hand.

Their next assignment is a home game against the Rebels this Saturday (15:05 kick-off).