Bulls secure major stars on extended deals

Pretoria - Bulls captain Burger Odendaal and leading locks, RG Snyman and Jason Jenkins, are among some of the leading players who have extended contracts with the Blue Bulls Company (Pty) Ltd, it was announced on Wednesday.

Odendaal has committed to the Bulls cause until 2020 while Snyman and Jenkins have signed until 2019.

Former Junior Springboks Hendre Stassen (till 2021), Ruan Steenkamp (2019), Tinus de Beer (2019), Abongile Nonkontwana (2019), hooker Jaco Visagie (2020), centre JT Jackson (2019) and Duncan Matthews (2020) all confirmed their loyalty to the BBCo too.

Bulls fans will also be excited about the renewal of young flank forward Marco van Staden until 2019, as well. Van Staden has made a telling impact since making his Super Rugby debut earlier this year.

Paul Schoeman, the 25-year-old loose forward currently plying his trade in Bloemfontein for the Cheetahs, has also just signed a contract with BBCo that will run till 2019.

"It is an impressive list of players who opted to stay with us," said High-Performance Manager at the BBCo, Xander Janse van Rensburg.

"We are humbled by their decision, because it means that we are doing something right. All these individuals have ambitions to play at the highest level and rightly so, as they are outstanding players. It means a lot to our structures and confidence to know that they feel those ambitions can be realised while playing their rugby in Pretoria."

Janse van Rensburg confirmed that negotiations with other players are continuing.

"I am happy to say that we are well on track with extending the contracts of other players near the end of their term. We are also currently exploring options and looking at players outside of the franchise as well," he said.