NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Bulls secure major stars on extended deals

    2018-05-18 12:13

    Pretoria - Bulls captain Burger Odendaal and leading locks, RG Snyman and Jason Jenkins, are among some of the leading players who have extended contracts with the Blue Bulls Company (Pty) Ltd, it was announced on Wednesday. 

    Odendaal has committed to the Bulls cause until 2020 while Snyman and Jenkins have signed until 2019. 

    Former Junior Springboks Hendre Stassen (till 2021), Ruan Steenkamp (2019), Tinus de Beer (2019), Abongile Nonkontwana (2019), hooker Jaco Visagie (2020), centre JT Jackson (2019) and Duncan Matthews (2020) all confirmed their loyalty to the BBCo too.

    Bulls fans will also be excited about the renewal of young flank forward Marco van Staden until 2019, as well. Van Staden has made a telling impact since making his Super Rugby debut earlier this year.

    Paul Schoeman, the 25-year-old loose forward currently plying his trade in Bloemfontein for the Cheetahs, has also just signed a contract with BBCo that will run till 2019. 

    "It is an impressive list of players who opted to stay with us," said High-Performance Manager at the BBCo, Xander Janse van Rensburg.

    "We are humbled by their decision, because it means that we are doing something right. All these individuals have ambitions to play at the highest level and rightly so, as they are outstanding players. It means a lot to our structures and confidence to know that they feel those ambitions can be realised while playing their rugby in Pretoria." 

    Janse van Rensburg confirmed that negotiations with other players are continuing.

    "I am happy to say that we are well on track with extending the contracts of other players near the end of their term. We are also currently exploring options and looking at players outside of the franchise as well," he said. 

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Swys: Dyantyi at home in No 13 jersey
    S15: Wake-up time for SA conference!
    Bok Mbonambi back from injury, named...
    WRAP: Super Rugby - Week 14

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Saturday, 19 May 2018
    • Sunwolves v Stormers, Mong Kok Stadium 07:15
    • Blues v Crusaders, Eden Park 09:35
    • Waratahs v Highlanders, Allianz Stadium 11:45
    • Sharks v Chiefs, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 15:05
    • Lions v Brumbies, Emirates Airline Park 17:15
    • Jaguares v Bulls, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    Friday, 25 May 2018
    • Crusaders v Hurricanes, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Rebels v Sunwolves, AAMI Park 11:45
    • Jaguares v Sharks, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 21:40
    Saturday, 26 May 2018
    • Chiefs v Waratahs, FMG Stadium Waikato 09:35
    • Reds v Highlanders, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
    • Bulls v Brumbies, Loftus Versfeld 15:05
    • Stormers v Lions, Cape Town 17:15
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    18 May 2018
    12 May 2018
    11 May 2018
    05 May 2018
    04 May 2018
    28 April 2018
    27 April 2018
    22 April 2018
    21 April 2018
    20 April 2018
    14 April 2018
    13 April 2018
    07 April 2018
    06 April 2018
    01 April 2018
    31 March 2018
    30 March 2018
    24 March 2018
    23 March 2018
    18 March 2018
    17 March 2018
    16 March 2018
    10 March 2018
    09 March 2018
    03 March 2018
    02 March 2018
    24 February 2018
    23 February 2018
    17 February 2018
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 13

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 13 of the 2018 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Who will finish top of the SA Conference in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     