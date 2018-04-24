NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Bulls' Schoeman suspended for 6 weeks after bite

    2018-04-24 11:38

    Pretoria - Bulls prop Pierre Schoeman has been found guilty of biting a player in his side's 28-10 win over the Rebels and has been banned for SIX weeks. 

    The news was confirmed by SANZAAR on Tuesday. 

    Bulls coach John Mitchell had earlier refused to confirm or deny whether Schoeman had pleaded innocent or guilty. 

    "A SANZAAR Judicial Committee Hearing has found Pierre Schoeman of the Bulls guilty of contravening Law 9.12 - A Player must not physically abuse anyone. Physical abuse includes, but is not limited to Biting, after he was cited during a Super Rugby match at the weekend," a statement from SANZAAR read.

    "Schoeman has been suspended for 6 weeks, up to and including Saturday 2 June 2018.

    "The incident occurred in the 58th minute of the match between the Bulls and Rebels played at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on 21 April 2018.

    "The SANZAAR Judicial Hearing held via video conference on 24 April 2018 was heard by the Judicial Committee of Adam Casselden SC, Eroni Clarke and De Wet Barry.

    In his finding, the Judicial Committee Chairman Adam Casselden SC ruled the following:

    "Having conducted a detailed review of all the available evidence, including all camera angles and additional evidence, including from the player and submissions from his legal representative, Attie Heyns, the Judicial Committee accepted the player’s guilty plea and upheld the citing under Law 9.12 - A Player must not physically abuse anyone. Physical abuse includes, but is not limited to Biting.  With respect to sanction the Judicial Committee deemed the act of foul play merited a low-end entry point of 12 weeks. However, taking into account mitigating factors including the player’s early guilty plea, his good character, his good disciplinary record and his remorse the Judicial Committee reduced the suspension to a period of six weeks."

    Schoeman's ban effectively rules him out for five Super Rugby matches, as well as a potential Springbok debut against Wales in Washington DC on June 2.

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 10

    "Sport24's Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 10 of the 2018 Super Rugby competition."
